Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER ALLEGED CHASE AND ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged chase and elude incident late Wednesday night. A DCSO report said just before midnight a deputy saw a sedan traveling west on Upper Smith River Road in the Drain area and observed it commit a vehicle code violation. The deputy said the vehicle accelerated once it passed his patrol vehicle. The deputy turned his vehicle around and attempted to overtake the sedan, which was allegedly traveling at speeds ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour.
Ripple Effect: Major challenges enforcing code violations at JOCO illegal grows

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Along with Josephine County's challenges getting rid of its illegal marijuana grows, enforcing code violations on those properties is also a major challenge. Thomas Peterson with Josephine County Code Enforcement said he and his one co-worker inspected about 500 different illegal grows each of the...
One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow

WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN

A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
Illegal Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop, Oct. 18

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon. During the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for the exportation of marijuana. A consent search of the cargo trailer revealed approximately 350 garbage bags containing dried, processed marijuana with a total weight of 8,850 pounds. The driver, identified as MANUEL RODRIGUEZ PLASCENCIA (30) from Turlock, California, was issued criminal citations and released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by the OSP Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER

A transient was jailed after allegedly violating a restraining order, in an arrest by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The DCSO report said a caller indicated the 51-year old was parked in their driveway in the 300 block of Moonhill Road in Tenmile. The caller said the suspect is restrained from being within 150 feet of that property. The transient had a warrant for her arrest as well.
STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

UNOCCUPIED THREE-VEHICLE NON-INJURY CRASH

Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES

Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
