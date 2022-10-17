Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
KDRV
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
KTVL
Two arrested in connection with illegal cannabis shipment from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On Oct. 19, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) received information from a local trucking company that two individuals were attempting to ship approximately 600 pounds of marijuana to Illinois. After the trucking company realized what the two individuals were attempting to do, the driver unloaded...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER ALLEGED CHASE AND ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged chase and elude incident late Wednesday night. A DCSO report said just before midnight a deputy saw a sedan traveling west on Upper Smith River Road in the Drain area and observed it commit a vehicle code violation. The deputy said the vehicle accelerated once it passed his patrol vehicle. The deputy turned his vehicle around and attempted to overtake the sedan, which was allegedly traveling at speeds ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour.
KDRV
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
Chronicle
Six Texas Men Disguised as DEA Agents Tried to Steal Marijuana During Armed Home Invasion in Southern Oregon, Feds Say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KTVL
Two arrested after 32 malnourished, neglected animals discovered at Rogue River residence
ROGUE RIVER — Following a report of a sick dog in the front yard of a Rogue River residence, 32 neglected and abused animals were rescued from the residence. Three animals were found dead. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals, 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie...
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Major challenges enforcing code violations at JOCO illegal grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Along with Josephine County's challenges getting rid of its illegal marijuana grows, enforcing code violations on those properties is also a major challenge. Thomas Peterson with Josephine County Code Enforcement said he and his one co-worker inspected about 500 different illegal grows each of the...
KTVL
One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow
WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN
A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop, Oct. 18
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon. During the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for the exportation of marijuana. A consent search of the cargo trailer revealed approximately 350 garbage bags containing dried, processed marijuana with a total weight of 8,850 pounds. The driver, identified as MANUEL RODRIGUEZ PLASCENCIA (30) from Turlock, California, was issued criminal citations and released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by the OSP Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER
A transient was jailed after allegedly violating a restraining order, in an arrest by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The DCSO report said a caller indicated the 51-year old was parked in their driveway in the 300 block of Moonhill Road in Tenmile. The caller said the suspect is restrained from being within 150 feet of that property. The transient had a warrant for her arrest as well.
KDRV
Six Texas men charged for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, an indictment was unsealed from a federal court charging six Texas men with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon. Officials say that the men were planning on traveling from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit armed robbery of marijuana while disguising as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
clayconews.com
STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
KTVL
Medford woman sues Providence, alleging she was forced out of dying daughter's room
MEDFORD — A woman filed a lawsuit on Oct. 17 against the Providence Medford Medical Center seeking a maximum of $610,376.89 in damages after she was allegedly removed from her daughter's hospital room, reportedly for complaining about her care. Medford resident Stacey Powers claims that on Oct. 18, 2020,...
kqennewsradio.com
UNOCCUPIED THREE-VEHICLE NON-INJURY CRASH
Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
