The Villages, FL

Teresa G.Weaver
4d ago

her win? that is about as likely as her finding HER stolen police issued LOADED hand gun that was stolen out of her UNLOCKED service vehicle!

Laurie Slaughter
4d ago

No thank you. Not welcome here with open arms. There were so many people there for DeSantis we needed more room. Think hard before you choose we need a good Governor not just someone hollering about abortion rights.

Luis Diaz
3d ago

oh HELL NO!!SHE NOTHING YOU WANT IN CHARGE. SHES ALL MOUTH AND NO REAL GOOD ACTION. SHE'S A SIDE MOUTH TALKING DEMOCRAT. VOTE RED CAUSE IF YOU VOTE BLUE ITS LIKE YOU WILL BE CODING YOU A CODE BLUE. DEATH FOR FLORIDA.

Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
thecurrent-online.com

How Much Is Val Demings Worth? How Rich Is This Person In 2022!

Val Demings Net Worth, Birthday, Age, Height, Weight, Wiki, Facts! We will find out how old Val Demings is in this article. Who is Val Demings dating now and how much money does Val Demings have?. Who is Val Demings?. Val Demings, also known as Val Demings, is a prominent...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local voting and constitutional amendment information

The incumbent District 2 and 4 commissioners are each opposed by write-in candidates. Write-in candidates’ names are not on the ballot and must be written in by voters. Write-in candidates are held to the same standards statutorily as other candidates but are only on the general ballot election. Kathy...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges

Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
WCJB

Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Pride Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The LGBTQ plus community celebrated with pride festival, after a 2 year hiatus, in Gainesville. The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted the event at Bo Diddley Plaza. There were vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and other activities available for attendees. Members and allies of...
GAINESVILLE, FL

