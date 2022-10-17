Read full article on original website
Teresa G.Weaver
4d ago
her win? that is about as likely as her finding HER stolen police issued LOADED hand gun that was stolen out of her UNLOCKED service vehicle!
Laurie Slaughter
4d ago
No thank you. Not welcome here with open arms. There were so many people there for DeSantis we needed more room. Think hard before you choose we need a good Governor not just someone hollering about abortion rights.
Luis Diaz
3d ago
oh HELL NO!!SHE NOTHING YOU WANT IN CHARGE. SHES ALL MOUTH AND NO REAL GOOD ACTION. SHE'S A SIDE MOUTH TALKING DEMOCRAT. VOTE RED CAUSE IF YOU VOTE BLUE ITS LIKE YOU WILL BE CODING YOU A CODE BLUE. DEATH FOR FLORIDA.
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
WCJB
State Officials are calling for an investigation regrading Single Member Districts video
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offices of State Senator Keith Perry and Representative Chuck Clemons sent a letter to Alachua county regarding videos they uploaded on YouTube that could be in violation of elections statute. The statute, which went into effect July 1st, states local government can’t produce any content of...
thecurrent-online.com
How Much Is Val Demings Worth? How Rich Is This Person In 2022!
Val Demings Net Worth, Birthday, Age, Height, Weight, Wiki, Facts! We will find out how old Val Demings is in this article. Who is Val Demings dating now and how much money does Val Demings have?. Who is Val Demings?. Val Demings, also known as Val Demings, is a prominent...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
villages-news.com
Big crowd demands death of CDD 7 resolution to take on Sumter Landing board
A standing-room-only crowd showed up at Thursday morning’s Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, demanding an early death of a resolution aimed at taking on the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The CDD 7 board was slated to consider a resolution taking aim at...
Local voting and constitutional amendment information
The incumbent District 2 and 4 commissioners are each opposed by write-in candidates. Write-in candidates’ names are not on the ballot and must be written in by voters. Write-in candidates are held to the same standards statutorily as other candidates but are only on the general ballot election. Kathy...
villages-news.com
Some officials worried ‘gossip’ could doom independent fire district referendum
Some officials are worried that “gossip” could doom a referendum on The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District. Community Development District 8 officials aired their concerns in a meeting Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Residents appear to be wary of an independent board to be appointed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council candidate Labriola warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation
Inverness council candidate John Labriola attracted the anger and condemnation of council members he hopes to join during a council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, after opposing affordable housing for working families he warns will attract Democrats and with it crime and “moral degradation.”. “In general, bringing in affordable housing...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education. “We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic...
wuft.org
Elected official accused by police of carving gay slur in SUV; he denies it
An Alachua County elected official running for reelection next month is accused by police of carving a gay slur into an SUV parked across the street from his family’s former home. Daniel “Danny” Taylor Gordon, 41, of Gainesville is formally accused in Alachua County Circuit Court of misdemeanor property...
click orlando
Results 2022: Lake County voters to decide on school safety tax measure
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County voters will soon get to decide on whether to keep a school safety tax in place. A 75% millage tax has been levied in Lake County since 2019, following the fatal Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. [TRENDING: JAWS:...
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
Nonprofit founded by Kissimmee mayor asks for grant funding from city
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee is handing out $350,000 in grant money to nonprofits in the city. But one organization that applied for some of that money caused a stir. That’s because it was founded by the city’s mayor. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
Marion County Fire Rescue, “a department in crisis” says union president
Marion County Fire Rescue is having a difficult time retaining employees, having lost 70 firefighters, more than 10% of the department’s staff this year alone. According to documents associated with fire union contract negotiations obtained by the Gazette, the department has 68 positions open for firefighters and paramedics, or EMS, and 48 newly budgeted positions.
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
WCJB
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
WCJB
Gainesville Pride Festival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The LGBTQ plus community celebrated with pride festival, after a 2 year hiatus, in Gainesville. The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted the event at Bo Diddley Plaza. There were vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and other activities available for attendees. Members and allies of...
