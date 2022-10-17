ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMHMy_0icjJ18D00

Ben Garner praised the work ethic of his Charlton side as they maintained their impressive home record with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Portsmouth.

The Addicks are unbeaten at The Valley in their nine matches in all competitions there this season, with 16 of their 22 league goals scored in SE7.

Charlton were 2-0 ahead at the interval. Ryan Inniss showed strength and desire to climb over Portsmouth centre-back Michael Morrison and head in Scott Fraser’s cross after 17 minutes.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, a superb outlet down the left, drove through the legs of Joshua Griffiths in the 31st minute after his run was picked out by Charlie Kirk.

Referee Dean Whitestone sent off Marlon Pack for a second bookable offence in the 66th minute. The impressive Fraser, fouled by the Portsmouth midfielder, provided extra punishment from the resultant free-kick with Eoghan O’Connell guiding his header beyond Griffiths.

It is the first time that Charlton have won back-to-back matches under Garner and moved them up to 10th in the table.

He said: “It was a fantastic result and I’m really pleased with the performance. Every player was incredible in terms of our team ethic, our work-rate and togetherness and then some real quality in possession.

“I’m never completely satisfied. We could’ve been better in the last 10 minutes and managed the ball a lot better 11 v 10, but I’ll let the players off this evening and deal with it later in the week.

“We’re disappointed with where we were, we’ve just had too many draws. Even the games here that’s four wins and three draws – we could easily have won all seven and probably should have won a couple more. We’re hunting down now. We have to win games.

“Corey was excellent. The pleasing thing was the way he worked for the team – if he does that I’ll forgive everything else.”

Portsmouth are winless in four league matches.

Manager Danny Cowley said: “It was a tough night for us. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. We’ve picked up a sending off and three injuries to boot.

“We concede from a set-piece which is disappointing and then we concede quite quickly again. We have a counter-attack and it should be a really good moment for us, we lose the ball and they are very athletic in that moment, transitioned through us and scored.

“Then you have to risk a little bit and that makes you more vulnerable against an athletic team who are good in the one-v-one moments.

“In the last three games we’ve probably not found the same level of performance and, as a result, we’ve not got the outcomes we’ve wanted.

“We’ll stay level. We didn’t get too high when we had a really good start. We won’t get too low now. We’ll be disappointed tonight but we’ll learn and we’ll move forward.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

David Healy expects it may not be his time for the Northern Ireland job

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer David Healy has suggested he is not ready to replace the sacked Ian Baraclough as manager of the national team. Linfield boss Healy, under some pressure himself after a 4-2 home defeat to Larne on Saturday, has been mentioned alongside the likes of former boss Michael O’Neill, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Neil Lennon since the Irish FA’s board decided to axe Baraclough at a board meeting on Thursday night.
newschain

Graham Coughlan makes winning start as Newport boss

Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
newschain

Shaun McWilliams thrilled with late winner as Northampton down leaders Stevenage

Shaun McWilliams made no apology for his celebrations after netting an 87th-minute winner to earn Northampton a dramatic 3-2 victory over fellow high-flyers Stevenage at the Lamex. Northampton academy product McWilliams swept in at the back post to score just his second league goal for the club and have the...
newschain

Furious Karl Robinson vows to appeal Matty Taylor’s red card

Furious Oxford boss Karl Robinson said the club would appeal against striker Matty Taylor’s 57th-minute red card in the 2-1 home defeat by Peterborough. Taylor appeared to put his hand out towards Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards as he was pushed to the ground. But Robinson said it was not...
newschain

Paul Ince praises the way his side bounced back from three straight defeats

Manager Paul Ince praised the bouncebackability powers of his side as they ended a run of three successive Championship defeats with a 2-0 home victory over Bristol City. After a drab first half, in which neither side seriously threatened, Reading went ahead in the 52nd minute when FC Porto loanee Mamadou Loum headed home his first goal for the club.
newschain

Gary Rowett feels Millwall’s energy levels key in snatching win over West Brom

Millwall manager Gary Rowett believes the energy levels his team showed throughout the game against West Brom are what allowed them to snatch a 2-1 win in the closing stages. Rowett insists he is not looking at the Sky Bet Championship table following the Lions’ fourth win in a row, which lifted them up to fifth after they came from behind against the struggling Baggies.
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Derek Adams happy to see Morecambe earn first home win of the season

Manager Derek Adams was a happy man after his side moved off the bottom of the Sky Bet League One table with victory over Barnsley securing their first home win of the campaign. On-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips earned the Shrimps a welcome three points with a 39th-minute goal which...
newschain

West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to Hawa Cissoko

West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend. Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off...
newschain

Mick Beale happy to put speculation behind him as QPR remain top of table

QPR boss Mick Beale savoured the 2-1 win over Wigan and said he was pleased to put speculation about his future behind him. The victory was Rangers’ fifth in their past six games, kept them top of the Sky Bet Championship table, and came 48 hours after Beale rejected the chance to take over as Wolves manager.
newschain

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher satisfied despite draw with Bristol Rovers

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher refused to be downhearted after the Sky Bet League One pacesetters surrendered a two-goal lead in a rousing 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers. On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz put the Pilgrims ahead on 14 minutes with a brilliant curler and Adam Randell doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with a 25-yarder.
newschain

Derek McInnes urges Daniel Armstrong to help Killie hit pre-World Cup target

Derek McInnes hailed the impressive form of match winner Daniel Armstrong after the winger scored the decisive goal against former club Ross County. A constant threat throughout the afternoon at Rugby Park, Armstrong’s first-half strike proved to be the difference between the sides. Three points also helped Killie put...
newschain

Paul Digby’s own goal gives Port Vale victory at Cambridge

Paul Digby’s late own goal proved decisive as Port Vale won 1-0 at Cambridge. Under little pressure, Digby turned Will Forrester’s delivery into his own net 11 minutes from time, as U’s keeper Will Mannion was finally beaten having previously kept the Valiants at bay. Mannion was...
newschain

Nigel Clough ready to makes changes at Mansfield after Crawley defeat

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted he was ready to makes changes after his promotion-chasing side suffered their first League Two defeat in seven games in a 3-2 loss at improving Crawley. The Stags arrived at the Broadfield Stadium having won their previous four away matches in the league but they...
newschain

Grimsby ‘respectful’ of point earned in frantic Bradford draw, says Paul Hurst

Paul Hurst says his Grimsby side must be “respectful” of the point they earned against Sky Bet League Two contenders Bradford. An exciting yet goalless 90 minutes at Blundell Park could have gone either way – although it was Grimsby who arguably carved out the better openings, with Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis producing two fantastic saves during the 0-0 draw.
newschain

Pete Wild: Disappointment in draw at Gillingham shows how far Barrow have come

Barrow boss Pete Wild believes disappointment in a 1-1 League Two draw against Gillingham shows just how far his side have come. The Bluebirds ended a run of four straight league defeats thanks to Josh Kay’s 35th-minute opener, though his penalty – which would have given them a 2-0 lead – was saved, and the hosts equalised in the 74th minute through Elkan Baggott.

Comments / 0

Community Policy