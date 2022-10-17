ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

KPCW

Park City school board campaign text catches voters by surprise

The text message urged recipients to vote for Mandy Pomeroy for Park City Board of Education. But for some, it appeared in a thread that began with the phrase “Welcome to PCSD text alerts,” giving the impression that the endorsement was an official school district communication. Park City...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule

After talking about establishing public transit for months and creating a new sales tax, Wasatch County may make it official Wednesday. In the wake of an announcement that Heber could get its first bus route as soon as next month, a vote Wednesday may commit the money needed to make it happen.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness

The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Incumbents, challengers face off in Park City school board debate

Candidates for two open seats on the Park City Board of Education debated at the Park City Rotary Club Tuesday. Incumbent board chair Erin Grady is facing Nick Hill, a project manager, for the District 5 seat. The District 4 seat is between interim board member Mandy Pomeroy and Meredith Reed, a veteran and former chair of the Summit County Democratic Party.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

