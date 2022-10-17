Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
Park City school board campaign text catches voters by surprise
The text message urged recipients to vote for Mandy Pomeroy for Park City Board of Education. But for some, it appeared in a thread that began with the phrase “Welcome to PCSD text alerts,” giving the impression that the endorsement was an official school district communication. Park City...
Michael Franchek drops out of Summit County Council race
Park City resident Michael Franchek announced Tuesday he’s bowing out of the race for seat E on the Summit County Council. He filed as a member of the Utah Libertarian Party in March. In a release, he said he entered the race to serve the community and address issues...
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
Heber airport runway shift, buffer zones become focus of redesign
A study of how to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport will move into a new phase following a city council meeting Tuesday. A redesign that would shift the Heber Valley Airport runway southwest and expand runway safety zones is now the only option Heber City will review. The city council...
kuer.org
Lt. Governor’s Office receives complaints about Orem City Council’s proposition resolutions
About two dozen people have complained to the Lt. Governor’s Office about the last two Orem City Council meetings and the resolutions they passed. Some of the complaints were forwarded to the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office. The Orem City Council normally...
Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule
After talking about establishing public transit for months and creating a new sales tax, Wasatch County may make it official Wednesday. In the wake of an announcement that Heber could get its first bus route as soon as next month, a vote Wednesday may commit the money needed to make it happen.
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
Heber residents, officials take a deep dive into airport’s future
To upgrade, or not to upgrade, the Heber airport? That was the focus of Heber City's "fireside chat" Monday evening. Heber City gathered local residents Monday to answer questions about the plan to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport, where a panel explained why some changes there need to happen. About...
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
Ballots drop Tuesday, and Summit County passes the vote-counting accuracy test
Utah has conducted mail-in voting for more than a decade, and with three weeks until the election on November 8, ballots are arriving in mailboxes across Summit County's 65 precincts. That means it’s also time to conduct tests to confirm that voting machines are working properly. Equipment testing runs...
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
Incumbents, challengers face off in Park City school board debate
Candidates for two open seats on the Park City Board of Education debated at the Park City Rotary Club Tuesday. Incumbent board chair Erin Grady is facing Nick Hill, a project manager, for the District 5 seat. The District 4 seat is between interim board member Mandy Pomeroy and Meredith Reed, a veteran and former chair of the Summit County Democratic Party.
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
kslnewsradio.com
Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Mandy Pomeroy claims photo of opponent’s children in campaign material is fair use
School board candidate Mandy Pomeroy, who has been criticized this week for using her opponent’s children in a campaign door hanger, responded Friday with a public statement. Park City school board District 4 candidate Mandy Pomeroy issued a press release Friday saying she was within her legal right to...
Sandy residents possibly at risk of cancer due to chemical emission, study shows
Sandy residents received notice of a potential long-term cancer-causing chemical being emitted by the BD Medical facility in the area.
Summit County wants to hear from residents as it plans future emergency services
Summit County began a master planning process for the future of local emergency services in August. The county now wants to hear ideas and concerns from residents. Most calls to firefighters are for medical emergencies, making proximity crucial for first responders. Starting Thursday, the county is hosting three listening sessions...
Canyons Village affordable housing project could open in a few weeks
Despite any rumors circulating, the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, called Slopeside Village, is actually ahead of schedule. Tony Tyler is a partner with Columbus Pacific, the project’s developer. “This project was never intended to deliver for this ski season,” Tyler said. From the beginning, he...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0