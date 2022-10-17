Hicks Mortuary is announcing funeral services for Kaitlyn Simone Hewitt (17) of Center, Texas. Kaitlyn died on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Willis Knighton South in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kaitlyn was born to the late Jerry Dewayne Hewitt and the late Karaline Ann Suell-Hewitt on October 21, 2004. Kaitlyn attended Center High School and was in her senior year. Kaitlyn participated with the girls' tennis team. Kaitlyn’s hobbies included watching soccer and participating in the Culinary Arts Department at Center High School. Go Riders! Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ located 908 Daniels Street Center, Texas 75935. Elder Cleon Williams Sr of Lilly of the Valley Church of God in Christ will be officiating.

CENTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO