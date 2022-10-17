ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of Markle

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
MARKLE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Honor Flight NE Indiana chosen as WOWO Penny Pitch recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WOWO) - Organizers with the 75th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch have announced this year’s beneficiary. The Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) was named as the recipient on Tuesday morning. So far, HFNEI has helped 2,952 veterans travel from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. to visit the Memorials that were built in their honor.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Founder of George’s International Market dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – George Rongos, the face and founder of George’s International Market, died Sunday, the business announced. The store, which also houses the original Salsa Grille, said in a Facebook post Rongos died peacefully with family at his side. The full Facebook post says:. Our...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coldest night of fall tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Standard

Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?

ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Some snow this evening!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
FORT WAYNE, IN
103.3 WKFR

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Here’s your chance to see plans for new Foster Park Golf Course

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department is ready to show off its plan for a new-look Foster Park Golf Course. The parks department will present its final drawings for the proposed Master Plan for Foster Park Golf Course during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

George’s International Marketplace Founder Passes Away At Age 87

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): George Rongos, founder of George’s International Market passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, according to a social media post made by the market. According to the market’s website, Rongos moved to the United States from Kastoria, Greece where he dreamed of providing Fort Wayne shoppers with more diverse foods from around the world. Rongos opened George’s International Market on Taylor Street. The pioneer made weekly trips to Chicago to hand pick meats, cheeses, and produce throughout the years. Rongos ran the store for 12 years before his sons Chris and Jerry took over the business. George’s International Grocery later outgrew their Taylor Street location, and moved into a larger shop on Broadway Street where it is today.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy