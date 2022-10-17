Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County seeks pet food pantry donations
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is asking you to donate cat food and dog food to its pet food pantry. The pantry is available for Elkhart County residents and provides food for pets to ensure they remain in their homes. Donations can be brought...
WANE-TV
‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Honor Flight NE Indiana chosen as WOWO Penny Pitch recipient
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WOWO) - Organizers with the 75th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch have announced this year’s beneficiary. The Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) was named as the recipient on Tuesday morning. So far, HFNEI has helped 2,952 veterans travel from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. to visit the Memorials that were built in their honor.
WANE-TV
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
WANE-TV
Founder of George’s International Market dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – George Rongos, the face and founder of George’s International Market, died Sunday, the business announced. The store, which also houses the original Salsa Grille, said in a Facebook post Rongos died peacefully with family at his side. The full Facebook post says:. Our...
WANE-TV
Coldest night of fall tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne zoo closes due to ‘extreme weather’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow in Africa?. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing its doors at 1:30 p.m. to keep visitors, staff and animals “safe from the weather” via a social media post. This comes after the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted an announcement on...
Firefighter hurt while battling apartment fire at Time Corners Crossing
A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured while battling a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Will we see a rough flu season? DeKalb County’s Health Officer shares his answer
Health professionals regularly recommend getting an influenza vaccine, but Dr. Mark Souder believes it's very important to get one this year.
Firefighter hurt in blaze at Fort Wayne apartment
The fire happened at 5517 Lois Lane, off Getz Road.
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some snow this evening!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WANE-TV
Here’s your chance to see plans for new Foster Park Golf Course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department is ready to show off its plan for a new-look Foster Park Golf Course. The parks department will present its final drawings for the proposed Master Plan for Foster Park Golf Course during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse.
WOWO News
George’s International Marketplace Founder Passes Away At Age 87
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): George Rongos, founder of George’s International Market passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, according to a social media post made by the market. According to the market’s website, Rongos moved to the United States from Kastoria, Greece where he dreamed of providing Fort Wayne shoppers with more diverse foods from around the world. Rongos opened George’s International Market on Taylor Street. The pioneer made weekly trips to Chicago to hand pick meats, cheeses, and produce throughout the years. Rongos ran the store for 12 years before his sons Chris and Jerry took over the business. George’s International Grocery later outgrew their Taylor Street location, and moved into a larger shop on Broadway Street where it is today.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Comments / 0