Gallup, NM

gallupsun.com

Missing-Endangered adult advisory

The Gallup Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating Lavaya Robles, 22. She was last seen at the Shop N Save, 1120 E. Hwy. 66, approximately on around Oct. 14. Her family has not been able to get ahold of her. Her clothing description and method of travel is not known.
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Milan man in hot water over badger photo

MILAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Milan man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he posted a photo of himself with a dead badger. According to a criminal complaint, a Game and Fish conservation officer spotted the photo on Zacharia Copeland’s Facebook page last month. Investigators learned Copeland did not have a proper trappers’ license. He […]
MILAN, NM

