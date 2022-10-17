Read full article on original website
Missing-Endangered adult advisory
The Gallup Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating Lavaya Robles, 22. She was last seen at the Shop N Save, 1120 E. Hwy. 66, approximately on around Oct. 14. Her family has not been able to get ahold of her. Her clothing description and method of travel is not known.
