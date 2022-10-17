ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

FHP: 1 dead in fiery rollover crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound State Road 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the road before hitting a guardrail and catching on fire. Investigators say one person was inside the truck and that person was...
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – In its largest fentanyl seizure, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl that could kill 2.7 million people. Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies seized 11 pounds of fentanyl during an investigation that resulted in the arrests of three men — Ignacio Rodriguez, 28; Mario Alberto Castro Solache, 29; and Pedro Mondragon, 27.
