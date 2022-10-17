Read full article on original website
State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect. The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found dead Friday after being shot in a car. Orange County deputies said they responded to Samuel Street in unincorporated Orange County regarding a possible shooting. Deputies discovered bullet casings on the ground but...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked potentially related incidents Friday night that spanned from Eatonville, where investigators said spent shell casings were found, to College Park, where a man who was shot was located in a crashed car, according to a news release. Orange County deputies...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound State Road 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the road before hitting a guardrail and catching on fire. Investigators say one person was inside the truck and that person was...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
FHP: Trooper's vehicle crashes during pursuit of alleged street racers in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday troopers were pursuing a vehicle suspected to be street racing. Troopers said the pursuit happened around 1:41 a.m. Saturday. The suspect driving during the chase tried to hit one trooper with his vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car. The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on...
Police: 17-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Daytona Beach dies at hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a boy struck by a vehicle Friday has died. The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on a sidewalk Friday, and according to police, he veered into traffic on Old Kings Road and Big Tree Road. A vehicle hit the 17-year-old boy....
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County left one person dead and prompted the temporary closure of the roadway’s northbound offramp to Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Orange County firefighters assisted the Winter Garden...
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
1 dead after pickup truck catches fire after crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The crash happened on northbound State Road 429 on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. Troopers said a pickup left the highway, hit a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver of the pickup...
Daytona Beach police search for missing 18-year-old last seen in Ocala
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man. Police tweeted Friday that Tyrell Hart was last seen four days ago, on Monday, by his mother. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween mask |...
Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – In its largest fentanyl seizure, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl that could kill 2.7 million people. Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies seized 11 pounds of fentanyl during an investigation that resulted in the arrests of three men — Ignacio Rodriguez, 28; Mario Alberto Castro Solache, 29; and Pedro Mondragon, 27.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a student reported being approached by a man, who attempted to get the boy to get into his car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the 12-year-old East Ridge Middle School student was standing at a bus stop in Clermont near 3rd Avenue, deputies said.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car. Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
