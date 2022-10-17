Read full article on original website
Why did they allowed him to walk in with a mask. Banks should have a double entrance. The first entrance is where you are required to remove your cap and mask once you do you are beep in to the bank. We are living is very scary days Too many illegals and to many lawless people
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
cw34.com
Agents bust 4 trying to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry from FedEx van
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-county task force conducted a covert surveillance operation, targeting members of what's known as the South American Theft Group, and bringing back three men and a woman. Agents with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took part. They said members of the theft...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Coconut Grove
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coconut Grove. According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Lauren Weyer was last seen Saturday at around 2:50 p.m. in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove. Weyer stands 5 feet, 10...
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
WSVN-TV
Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud
An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
Shooting investigation underway at hotel near Miami airport
MIAMI -- Police were investigating an overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade motel in which one man was hurt, authorities said.Officers were called to Estancia Hotel and Suites, located at 7685 NW 12th Street, at 1:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire, police said in a written statement.When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed early Friday in stable condition The hotel is located near the southwest side of Miami International Airport and near the intersection of the Dolphin and Palmetto Expressway. Police erected crime scene tape at the location and several officers responded to the scene to search for clues.Investigators did not immediately say if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
WSVN-TV
Police hand out flyers amid search for man who tried to lure 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who approached the same 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale twice this week. Fort Lauderdale Police officers on Friday afternoon were out speaking with neighbors and handing out flyers for a few hours in the area where the incident happened, near 1500 NE 17th Way.
Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.No injuries were reported.Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.Police said the man died at the scene.It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
850wftl.com
Man robs cashier at Publix store
(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
WSVN-TV
‘Just bring Mimi back’: Yorkie taken from outside SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade pet owner is desperate to have his beloved dog back after, he said, a stranger snatched the animal outside their home. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Edgar Fonseca is looking for Mimi, his family’s 6-year-old Yorkie. “[Mimi’s dog tag], this is...
WSVN-TV
Funeral procession held for CBP officer who died in shooting range incident
MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a Customs and Border Patrol Officer’s life was cut short after an incident at a shooting range, a procession was held to the funeral home to begin his internment. A line of law enforcement agents was seen, along with the family and friends of...
Click10.com
Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal
Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
