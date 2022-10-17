ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 2

Legend
4d ago

Why did they allowed him to walk in with a mask. Banks should have a double entrance. The first entrance is where you are required to remove your cap and mask once you do you are beep in to the bank. We are living is very scary days Too many illegals and to many lawless people



 



WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Coconut Grove

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coconut Grove. According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Lauren Weyer was last seen Saturday at around 2:50 p.m. in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove. Weyer stands 5 feet, 10...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill

Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
WEST PARK, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud

An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting investigation underway at hotel near Miami airport

MIAMI -- Police were investigating an overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade motel in which one man was hurt, authorities said.Officers were called to Estancia Hotel and Suites, located at 7685 NW 12th Street, at 1:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire, police said in a written statement.When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed early Friday in stable condition The hotel is located near the southwest side of Miami International Airport and near the intersection of the Dolphin and Palmetto Expressway. Police erected crime scene tape at the location and several officers responded to the scene to search for clues.Investigators did not immediately say if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.No injuries were reported.Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.Police said the man died at the scene.It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Man robs cashier at Publix store

(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal

Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

