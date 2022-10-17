After a few hours with God of War Ragnarok, I’m impressed at how well it adds depth to its narrative and characters, and can’t wait to see how it grows from here. How do you follow a game like God of War? The 2018 revival of a franchise many thought had run its course went on to become a Game of the Year winner, and arguably the PlayStation 4’s most well-received title by both critics and fans alike.

2 DAYS AGO