Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
PlatinumGames release statement amid Bayonetta voice actor controversy
Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames have addressed the voice actor controversy surrounding the recasting of their game’s titular character, following calls by previous voice actor Hellena Taylor to boycott. The drama surrounding Bayonetta 3 continues to grow ahead of the game’s release. On October 15, Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 voice actors for all characters
Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing with it a host of Campaign characters both old and new. Here is the full cast of voice actors in MW2 and the characters they brought to life. Modern Warfare 2 is launching with 15 different characters in the Campaign, who will also...
‘House of the Dragon’ Director Talks Fans Crushing on Daemon — ‘People Love a Baddie’
Though Daemon Targaryen isn't the best person in 'House of the Dragon,' many viewers find him very attractive.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 teases new Junkenstein PvE mode details with cryptic letter
Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard have given fans their first real hint at what the upcoming Junkenstein PvE mode will be ahead of the start of their Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. In celebration of Halloween, Overwatch will be once again running a special event during the...
dexerto.com
Will there be a Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake?
A Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake still remains a possibility, here’s everything we know from what Capcom has said and more. For many fans, a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake was expected after the RE3 Remake and before Capcom pulled the trigger on a remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the spin-off is yet to receive the same treatment that the other older RE games have, and is now starting to feel like a lost chapter in the franchise.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok shows improvements in unexpected ways
After a few hours with God of War Ragnarok, I’m impressed at how well it adds depth to its narrative and characters, and can’t wait to see how it grows from here. How do you follow a game like God of War? The 2018 revival of a franchise many thought had run its course went on to become a Game of the Year winner, and arguably the PlayStation 4’s most well-received title by both critics and fans alike.
dexerto.com
Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch
Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”. Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight
WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin. WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to revert Team Leader models: “Fashion week is over”
Pokemon Go players are begging Niantic to change the game’s Team Leader models back to their previous outfits now that Fashion Week has ended. Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has had plenty of events so far, like Halloween 2022 events and Fashion Week. Many fans will remember that...
dexerto.com
Fortnite player recreates Spider-Man meme with The Rock’s characters
A Fortnite player recreated a famous Spider-Man meme by capturing a screenshot of characters modeled after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock’s first Fortnite skin, The Foundation, joined the roster of playable characters this past February. This Season 3 addition had long been teased, yet served as only the first time that players would get to assume the role of a Dwayne Johnson character.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
dexerto.com
Gotham Knights Modchips: How to use and Gear tiers explained
If you want your Batgirl or Nightwing to lay down the law in Gotham Knights, you’ll need Modchips to get some extra power. Here’s what you need to know about using Modchips in the latest Batman adventure. There are several villains that you’ll need to defeat in Gotham...
dexerto.com
League of Legends’ Worlds 2022 drops are broken, but Riot promises chroma re-do
It’s a common theme: League of Legends Worlds drops have divided players yet again in 2022. After missing out on the exclusive Crystal Rose Akshan chroma in collaboration with Tiffany and Co, Riot are giving players a second chance to get the rewards. Every year, there’s seemingly more complaints...
dexerto.com
WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion
A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released. Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG. The expansion, released...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta
Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
dexerto.com
Bloodborne remake demands hit all-time high after deleted Sony tweet
Fans of From Software’s PS4 exclusive Bloodborne have been asking for a remake for a long time. And, a very zoomed-in part of Bloodborne’s cover got tweeted and promptly deleted by Sony, fans want news on the long-awaited remake. Bloodborne is one of the most critically acclaimed PS4...
dexerto.com
How to watch Black Adam – is it streaming on HBO Max?
Black Adam is finally hitting screens this week – ahead of Dwayne Johnson’s DC debut, here’s the movie’s release date, how you can watch it, and whether it’s available to stream on HBO Max or another platform. Johnson has been saying it for years now:...
dexerto.com
Respawn respond after Apex Legends player is banned from using LGBT club tags
A Respawn Entertainment developer has responded after an Apex Legends player was prevented from using an LGBT club tag in the battle royale. Apex Legends has introduced plenty of social features since its 2019 launch, all designed towards unifying fans and strengthening the bonds that video games foster between players.
Comments / 0