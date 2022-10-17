Read full article on original website
There's Still Hope for Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy
Joker: Folie à Deux adds another major mystery role. Wild rumors allege that Adam Driver could join Fantastic Four. The new Goosebumps show expands its cast. Plus, what’s coming on the next American Horror Story: NYC. Spoilers get!. Joker: Folie à Deux. According to Deadline, Harry Lawtey...
Every One of the Rock's Genre Roles, Ranked (By Rockiness)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has spent a long career on screens big and small doing what he does best: basically being himself across a litany of characters. But in his sizeable slice of genre roles, climaxing with the long-in-the-making arrival of Black Adam in theaters today, which of his nerdiest credits is also... the Rockiest?
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
This Photographer Travels Through Time Into His Own Childhood Photos With Photoshop
While time traveling to hang out with your younger self may only seem possible in movies like The Adam Project, a real-life photographer and musician in Montreal has come pretty close to pulling it off. Unlike in the film, Conor Nickerson didn’t bring together his adult and younger selves to save the world—he simply thought it would be an interesting art project.
‘Anti-Woke’ Superhero Film Gets Cancelled After Losing All Its Fans’ Donations
Superhero fans on the far-right political spectrum have one less movie to get excited about, putting their options for hateful heroes to—well—none. As first reported by The Daily Beast, a movie that was set to give us a big-screen rendition of an “anti-woke superhero” is shuttered, and the thousands of dollars fans invested in the project likely won’t be coming back to them, according to a video sent to fans and posts on the creator’s blog.
Let's Talk About That Black Adam End Credits Scene
Superhero movie end credits scenes are usually a film’s best-kept secret. No one dares discuss or spoil the big cameo or plot twist that happens after the film, setting the table for what’s to come. In the case of Black Adam though, that hasn’t quite been the case.
Peek Inside Your Favorite Marvel Characters
We know that Wolverine has an adamantium-infused skeleton and Iron Man is just a guy with a suit, but what about someone like Man-Thing? Squirrel Girl? Thanos? Spider-Ham? What if you could literally peel back their super-skin and see what’s underneath? A new book gives you that opportunity for basically every single Marvel Comics character, providing insights unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
They're Not Even Hiding It Anymore
If the companies behind a product no longer care about ruining something for an audience, why should you? Today, mere hours before the release of Black Adam, the official DC Comics Twitter account posted a cute little animation. One that, well—we aren’t going to be assholes and spoil it without warning, so if you want to be spoiler free, stop reading here. Just know that DC is not being cautious or subtle.
Jack Reynor | First Fandoms
The Peripheral star tells io9 his favorite movie that is definitely a Christmas movie. The Peripheral streams Fridays on Amazon Prime.
Andor Just Dropped Its Fantastic Club Beat to Stream
Andor does so much, so well, in a way that it makes itself feel unlike any other piece of Star Wars while also being the Star Wars-iest thing around. Its music is just one highlight of that, and this week the show gave us a hypnotic beat that we can’t get out of our heads—and now, we don’t have to.
How the Haunted Mansion Remains a Timeless Gateway to Horror
This Halloween we want to celebrate Disneyland’s original macabre monument the Haunted Mansion, which for many has served as a rite of passage as a first friendly introduction to horror when visiting the theme park. It definitely was for me growing up in Southern California—I can still remember my first few rides, hiding my face in my parents’ arms and peeking through my fingers on the Doom Buggy until I was brave enough to embrace the silly spooks in their graveyard jamboree.
Inferno Girl Red
Kyle Higgins’ popular, tokusatsu-inspired Massive-Verse just keeps growing. The newest title stars Cássia Costa, aka the new Inferno Girl Red, who must save her city when it’s plunged into a demon dimension—and io9 has the first peek. The series, drawn by Erica D’urso (The Mighty Valkyries)...
The Peripheral Aims to Fill the High-Concept Sci-Fi Void Westworld Left Behind
Ten years from now, a young woman in the rural South turns to a lucrative side hustle to pay for her mother’s medical treatment: playing virtual reality games to help rich clients level up. But as we see in The Peripheral, her latest gig is far more than a game, and the world it opens up is incredibly vivid, dangerous, and complex.
Lord of the Rings
NFTs exist solely to destroy the planet and occupy the attention of people who believe in the ownership of imaginary nonsense. And yet, Warner Bros. Discovery’s new NFT plan for Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring seems even more ludicrous than normal. The plan is to release the movie as a set of NFTs... that sound suspiciously like glorified digital copies of the film.
Cosmic Scare: NASA Celebrates Halloween With 9 Vintage Horror Film Posters
The universe is a spooky place, filled with zombie stars, invisible matter, and monster galaxies lurking in the silent darkness of the cosmos. In order to pay tribute to the weird mysteries that surround us, NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program Office produced a set of illustrations meant to look like vintage horror movie posters. All draw inspiration from real cosmic phenomenon like dark matter, gamma ray bursts and exoplanets with hellish conditions.
Dear Diary, It's Me, Claudia. I Have So Much to Tell You.
The fourth episode of Interview With the Vampire belongs to Bailey Bass. Her Claudia is unlike anything we’ve seen. She’s not the five-year-old of the book, nor the 10-year old of the film. She’s 14, just far enough into puberty to know that something is changing, but not far enough along to know what to do about it. Claudia is an immortal girl, always a child, never a woman, a maniac character who is both developed and un-developed, a hunk of clay that never gets fired. I love this version of Claudia, I truly do, she’s wild and wonderful and I am excited to talk more about her. But first, before we get into her multitude of issues, let’s check in with our old man, Daniel Molloy.
Open Wide for This Week's Toy News
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately. This week, Mondo’s Masters of the Universe toys get a major upgrade, Transformers pulls into the train station, and it’s already time for festive nightmares. Check it out!. Mondo Masters of...
How The Peripheral Hopes to Find the Human Heart of High-Tech Sci-Fi
Prime Video’s new William Gibson adaptation, The Peripheral, is produced by Westworld’s Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and follows the high-stakes, high-tech tale of a young woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) who realizes the virtual world she’s been visiting in a video game is actually the future—a very bleak future, with a murder mystery entwined within it.
So, You Want to Know Who Skaar Is
In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk’s Jessica Gao confirmed that Hulk’s son, Skaar, was a cameo that came directly from Kevin Fiege himself. Skaar appeared alongside Hulk at the very end of the finale episode, showing up in the middle of a family picnic just before the credits ran. No explanations given, of course, but I’m here to explain everything you need to know about Skaar, and the implications that his appearance has for the MCU.
DC Comics Rings in Black History Month with DC Power
The last several years, both DC and Marvel have released anthology stories celebrating heroes that are queer or of a particular marginalized identity. DC’s output is considerably smaller than Marvel’s, but no less important, as Kevin Conroy’s story from this year’s DC Pride will attest. And come 2023, the publisher is continuing these anthologies with one for Black History Month.
