This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle says she and Prince Harry want to make a rom-com: 'It doesn't always have to be so serious'
Meghan Markle opened up about her return to Hollywood, revealing in a new interview she never thought she'd be back after leaving Suits in 2018 to go marry Prince Harry. "I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again," Markle explained to Variety. The Duke and Duchess of...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth the 'Most Shining Example' of Female Leadership in New 'Variety' Interview
Meghan Markle is opening up about Queen Elizabeth. On Wednesday, Variety unveiled its Power of Women cover featuring the Duchess of Sussex, 41. There, Meghan addressed the death of her grandmother-in-law for the first time. When asked what the grieving process had been like, the Archetypes host voiced her gratitude...
AOL Corp
Drag queen becomes Jennifer Lopez in amazing 'DWTS' performance: 'Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got'
Dancing With the Stars transformed into a drag show on Tuesday, when Shangela morphed into Jenny from the Block. The drag queen performed a cha-cha with partner Gleb Savchenko to Jennifer Lopez’s hit song “Waiting for Tonight.”. Prior to her performance, Shangela said, “I hope the spirit of...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'It's Been a Complicated Time'
Meghan Markle is opening up for the first time about the death of Queen Elizabeth II -- her husband, Prince Harry's, late grandmother. In a new cover story for Variety, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex breaks her silence following the passing of the British monarch and the subsequent events thereafter.
AOL Corp
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!
Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress
Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
AOL Corp
Olivia Wilde posts salad dressing recipe after nanny claimed it was behind epic Jason Sudeikis fight
Olivia Wilde is giving the people what they want — and in this case it's a vinaigrette salad dressing recipe. Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis's former nanny claimed this week that salad dressing triggered an explosive fight between the former couple. Wilde made her "special dressing" and was bringing the salad to Harry Styles, it is alleged, whom the director had cast in Don't Worry Darling. The Ted Lasso star became upset and tried to prevent her from leaving the house to see Styles, who is now Wilde's boyfriend.
Sprinkles Founder Candace Nelson On Advice From Pal Reese Witherspoon & Her New Book
Ever since launching in 2005, Candace Nelson‘s Sprinkles Cupcakes has had a loyal celebrity following counting everyone from Oprah Winfrey, to Katie Holmes (who helped put them on the map) and customer-turned-pal Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde star praises the serial entrepreneur on the back of her new book Sweet Success, but has also shared plenty of advice with Candace over the years. “[Reese taught me] to embrace ambition as a business and to not look at that as an ugly word. And go for it as a woman,” Candace told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And, own it,” she added.
Spring 2023 Trend: Shine
For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials. Designers went from oversize sequins resembling fish scales, part of the “Little Mermaid” underwater fantasy trend, to gold and silver monochromatic dressing exuding a year-round holiday spirit. The glam festive factor reached an all-time high at Valentino where allover sequined looks served as reminders of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s red carpet “Midas touch,” exemplified in a stunning emerald green sequined cape dress. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: ShineSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringSpring 2023 Trends: Utility While for most, the idea of allover sequin dressing might appear to be a...
