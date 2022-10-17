Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Data: Bitcoin Whales Who Accumulated At $18k Have Continued To Hold Strong
On-chain data suggests Bitcoin whales who accumulated during the June crash have continued to hold strong so far. Bitcoin Sum Coin Age Distribution Shows Strong Accumulation Around $18k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the $18k level has been getting support from the whales as they...
Solana (SOL) Breaks Below $30 Support; Have Bulls Given Up So Soon?
SOL’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades below the region of interest for more uptrend. SOL continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price movement after losing support to bears. The price of SOL trades below $30 for the first time after...
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
Polygon Bulls In Control, According To This Indicator As Bitcoin Continues In A Range
MATIC’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.8 as the price holds above the key support area. MATIC breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of MATIC trades above key support...
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?
KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout. KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears. The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first...
Bitcoin Price Remains Within A Narrow Range, What’s Next For The Bears?
Bitcoin price has been moving within a restricted range for over a week now. The coin had attempted to move north over the past few days. However, it has not managed to trade near the $20,000 mark. The movement of the Bitcoin price has mainly remained sandwiched between $18,000 and...
3 Fast-Selling Crypto Coins Set to Balloon in Late 2022: Avalanche, Litecoin, Big Eyes
It’s an exciting time for cryptocurrency buyers. The massive crash experienced by the market over the past year has left the door open for investors to squeeze their feet in – if they’re brave enough to risk their hard-earned cash. Now is the time to buy: with...
Uniswap Coin’s Bullish Trajectory Sets UNI To Breach $7 Level – Time To Buy?
Upward trends in price charts bode well for Uniswap. CoinGecko reports that over the past 30 days, the token’s value has increased by 17.6 percent. The currency appreciated by 6.5% in value throughout the course of the week. As of this writing, UNI is still in an uptrend, and...
Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?
In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s price remains strong despite rejection from a high of $220 as the price holds above the key support area. QNT to look green as price takes the crypto market by surprise and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance list QNT in its futures trading platform. The price of...
Solana and BNB Look To Continue Their NFT Marketplace Dominance As Big Eyes Coin Aims For A Top Ten Collection
NFT adoption has grown astronomically since the release of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, which sold out within 12 hours. The mint price when they released was 0.08 ETH in April 2021. However, the floor price for BAYC NFTs now sits at 76.98 ETH, showcasing how profitable NFTs can be as a sector of the crypto market.
Will Bitcoin Tank Following The Charles Schwab Indicator? Do BTC Investors Need To Worry?
The crypto market is giving investors no hope of recovery as the price of Bitcoin returns from its recent gain. In the meantime, futures trading remains the best way to gain from the crypto ecosystem. Experts in the crypto world revealed that the current market situation results from several macroeconomic...
ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000
Over the past few days, Bitcoin and crypto market has been enjoying traces of bullish appearances. Most crypto assets have been in the green, with some reclaims in their values. But the northward climb has just died out as of yesterday. EthereumPoW (ETHW) value crumbled by a whopping 11%. The...
Finder’s Panel Predicts 11% Growth For Bitcoin By Year-End
Finder’s panel has always shared thoughts regarding bitcoin and where they see the price going over the next months, and even years to come. In the last year, there have been some bullish predictions from the panels, but as time has gone on, these experts have begun to adjust their predictions to fit the current market. The most recent of these panels have revealed their thoughts on the digital asset and it is adjusted even lower.
Binance Coin Buying Volume Up – Will This Push BNB Up To $275 Level?
Binance Coin (BNB) had an opportunity for a price rally last week after its parent company finally completed the scheduled token burn for the third quarter of the year. BNB price slightly corrected after going up by almost 4% following the latest burning of Binance tokens. Binance established $260 as...
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
Another Surge For Uniglo.io Price As Ethereum And Polygon Stay Suppressed
Traditional markets have pain ahead, as do crypto markets. This opens up the opportunity for investors to make fortunes. The bear market will always be the investor’s best friend. And even in these conditions, certain crypto assets continue to perform exceptionally. Uniglo (GLO) has seen another surge in its valuation, whilst larger crypto projects Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) remain suppressed.
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
