Matt LaFleur Has Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers' Suggestion

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago

© MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Things are starting to unravel in Green Bay following the team's loss on Sunday.

After the Packers' loss to the Jets over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers pitched an idea to Matt LaFleur. He thinks the team should consider simplifying the offense.

LaFleur, however, has no plan to simplify things. In fact, he doesn't really understand Rodgers' suggestion to begin with.

It doesn't sound LaFleur has any interest in simplifying the Packers offense.

Aaron Rodgers says he wants to simplify the offense. When Matt LaFleur is asked about that, he says, “I don’t know what that means.” Ok so that’s not great

Things will go south very quickly if the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur heads in the wrong direction moving forward.

Rodgers is likely suggesting LaFleur makes the offense a bit more simple because of how many inexperience players there are in the Green Bay offense.

It sounds like LaFleur is keeping his offense as is, though.

Karen
5d ago

Just get rid of Aaron and I think you might start winning. He thinks he's better than everyone and anyone. Put him in his place. Start Love next week & don't use Aaron at all just to shut him up for awhile. It might work. Maybe he will understand that he's not the boss of the team. Sideline Aaron for a few games.

FIXITANDMOVEON
5d ago

I think Aaron Roger's has lost his true desire to play NFL level football. From his drug trips in South America to that ridiculous haircut, not the Aaron Roger's of old.

Richard Frye
5d ago

We have a coach who is not doing a good job of coaching, and we have a QB who is not playing very well. Neither one seems to be providing much leadership. Pretty sad!

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

