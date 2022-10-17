Read full article on original website
papermag.com
Ok, How Did Julia Fox's Birkin Get Sliced by a Machete?
Agreeing with another notion that "a lived in Birkin is so chic," the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok to show off her favorite gray Hermès bag that has certainly seen better days. “I love her, but she’s been through a lot,” Fox narrates as she focuses in on a couple-inch gash in the top of the bag. “That’s a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete. I’m not kidding — that actually happened to this bag. And me.”
‘House of the Dragon’ Director Talks Fans Crushing on Daemon — ‘People Love a Baddie’
Though Daemon Targaryen isn't the best person in 'House of the Dragon,' many viewers find him very attractive.
papermag.com
Isamaya Ffrench Transforms Into 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo'
Movie characters are the best for Halloween looks because they’re like pop culture icons — and that goes for makeup, as well. I chose to re-interpret the look of Lisbeth Salander from the world-famous Swedish bestselling saga Millennium, who’s been portrayed by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace on-screen. It tied up very nicely with the first drop of ISAMAYA Beauty and the look I created for the Poster Girl Spring Summer 2023 fashion show last month in London.
papermag.com
Sophia Grace, 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' Star, is Pregnant
Youtuber Sophia Grace Brownlee, who rose to internet fame after a 2011 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, is now pregnant. The 19-year-old former child rapper, who lives in Essex, England, made the announcement on her popular Youtube channel, which she launched after a brief music career. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace says in the video set against a background of pink and blue balloons. "I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."
papermag.com
Twitter Has Been Compiling Data on the Swifties
Gather around Swifties! Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, may not be out, but the numbers are already in. But Swift is not one to hoard the spotlight. When the tracklist was shared, including "Snow on the Beach" that has the Lana Del Rey feature we’ve been waiting our whole lives for, mentions of the singer grew nine times on the platform compared to the previous day and the song became one of the most tweeted-about of the tracklist, alongside "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."
papermag.com
eBay Banned Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes
Halloween is here, and so are the morally ambiguous costumes. In the ethical aftermath of Ryan Murphy and Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, eBay saw an uptick in Jeffrey Dahmer costumes and is shutting that down. \u201cim just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer...
papermag.com
COCOBUNNY Is Bringing the Bucket Hat Back
A defining fixture of ’90s and early 2000s style, the bucket hat is being revived and reimagined by COCOBUNNY in Collection 002, now available online. Designed by photographer Renee Parkhurst, the Los Angeles-based brand’s second collection expands on nostalgia to capture personal moments in time. Whether you first saw the bucket hat on Nelly in 2002 or the snakeskin matching set Rihanna wore in 2018, COCOBUNNY brings the history of the iconic accessory into 2022.
