Charlton 3-0 Portsmouth: The Addicks storm home to back-to-back wins after Marlon Pack sees red for the visiting Pompey

By Thomas Schlachter For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Charlton continued their good form with a convincing 3-0 win against fellow League One promotion chasers Portsmouth.

Ryan Inniss' header after 17 minutes gave the home side the lead and Corey Blackett-Taylor doubled Charlton's advantage finishing off a fine counter-attack.

Portsmouth's Marlon Pack received a second yellow card after a late tackle in the 65th minute before Eoghan O'Connell added a third for the Addicks to seal the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCwp4_0icjHAv500
Ryan Inniss gave his side the lead with a powerful header to put the Addicks 1-0 up

Speaking after the game, Charlton boss Ben Garner spoke of how impressed he was with his side's performance.

'It was a really pleasing performance. I thought we started the game really fast and intense and set the tone for what we wanted in the game. We deservedly went ahead and I was probably a little disappointed that we didn’t come in 3-0 at half-time.'

The Charlton manager was most pleased with how his side performed as a unit throughout the 90 minutes.

'I think the standout for me was the team ethic, how hard all the players are working for each other, which is something we have spoken about and want as a minimum standard here.'

The win means that Charlton are unbeaten in four games and Garner hopes his side can use this momentum to 'push on'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJXqE_0icjHAv500
Corey Blackett-Taylor doubled his side's advantage, finishing off a free-flowing counter-attack

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley was far less positive than his counterpart following the 3-0 defeat.

Cowley said: 'It was a really tough night for us – everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.'

The Portsmouth manager continued to not hold back with his assessment of the game, adding: 'There’s a lot of character in this group, but when things went against us, we didn’t show our personality.

'We didn’t react well enough in the big moments. The resilience and grit that saw us go nine unbeaten in the league couldn’t be found.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dv38q_0icjHAv500
The match began to get heated as Marlon Pack was sent off after receiving his second booking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzKIv_0icjHAv500
Eoghan O'Connell wrapped up the win for Charlton after scoring their third goal of the night

