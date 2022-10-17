Read full article on original website
Terrifier 2 review – vomit-inducing killer-clown flick displays the art of butchery
Hold your nerve and your stomach: this gorefest is almost too good to pass out while watching it. Making headlines for apparently causing cinemagoers to faint and vomit, with an ambulance reportedly called to one screening, Terrifier 2 is not for everyone, but this tasteless wonder meets nauseating expectations. Blood, guts, molars and tendons fly across the screen with reckless abandon. No body part is safe from Art the Clown, a Pennywise on bath salts who treats the human body like a diamond-stuffed piñata, each blow and decapitation unearthing intestinal bounties and gushing reserves of liquid ruby.
Dwayne The Rock Johnson as DC’s Newest $200 Mil Superhero, “Black Adam,” Must Overcome Scathing Reviews– Can He Do It?
Over the years, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has overcome many battles and won at the box office. Never discount his popularity. But now Johnson faces maybe his biggest struggle. He’s got to pulverize scathing reviews. And they are bad. “Black Adam” — which cost $200 million — stands...
Watch Trailer: “The Crown” Gets Real with Charles-Diana Scandals, Judi Dench Objects
“The Crown” is getting real. After seasons of adoration because the shows were set in the distant past, Peter Morgan’s acclaimed series is now under fire. Dame Judi Dench is demanding that Netflix label the new seasons as fiction because they’re going to undermine the royal family. (It’s a little unclear why she’s even involved in this argument as most of her friends are in the series.)
Review: Big Stars Julia Roberts, George Clooney in Harmless, Fluffy 80s Throwback “Ticket to Paradise”
As I’ve already noted, “Ticket to Paradise,” with two big stars, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, has already made $68 million around the world before opening in the US this Friday. This may have been the wisest marketing and sales move of this century. “Ticket to Paradise”...
Jessica Chastain on Winning the Oscar After Will Smith Slap: “It helped distract me from being nervous”
You know, Jessica Chastain won the Oscar last spring for Best Actress in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” So much went on that night we kind of forget that part of the show. But Chastain, who is brilliant and beautiful, worked hard for that Oscar. What does she...
Olivia, Jason and the nanny: Can a third party help bring exes together?
A Hollywood film overshadowed by alleged feuds. Custody papers served live on stage. A video in which one famous person may or may not have spat on another. And now the most dramatic salad dressing in showbiz.On Monday (17 October), a nanny previously employed by Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made a series of allegations against the former couple – and about Wilde’s subsequent relationship with Harry Styles – to The Daily Mail. Repeated references were made to Wilde’s mysterious “special salad dressing”, and the nanny included screenshots of alleged texts between her and the celebrity pair. So far, so...
James Corden tells reporter it’s ‘beneath him’ to care about Balthazar row: ‘I did nothing wrong’
James Corden has broken his silence on the Balthazar restaurant row, saying he feels “zen” about the whole incident as he hasn’t done anything wrong.The Late Late Show host was called “the most abusive customer” and a “tiny cretin of a man” by Keith McNally, the owner of French eatery Balthazar, who banned him from the New York eatery on Monday. But the restaurateur later lifted the ban, saying the actor and TV host “apologised profusely”.On Thursday, Corden told the New York Times in an interview: “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever...
