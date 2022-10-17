ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

my40.tv

Nanny and Me: Grandmother-granddaughter duo make quilts for homeless, needy

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville duo of a grandmother and her granddaughter have been quietly making these cold nights just a little warmer for some. Nanny and Me Quilt Ministry, spearheaded by Tammy Small and her granddaughter, Emma, has been making and giving away quilts to the homeless and needy. At the same time, Tammy is passing on skills and a message for the younger generation.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Walton Street Park could get historic landmark designation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A park in Asheville's Southside neighborhood could soon be recognized for its historic significance. Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing next week about designating Walton Street Park and Pool as a Local Historic Landmark. When the park opened in 1939, it was the sole municipal park and swimming area for Asheville’s Black population.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police arrested a man they say had more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Edgewood Road. A search uncovered 10 handguns, three rifles, more than 400 pounds of marijuana and $46,000 in cash. Major...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Thanks to Teachers: Kaila Day

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — At Smoky Mountain High School, Freshmen in Kaila Day’s Foundation Health Science class learn how to fill prescriptions, using medical terminology, Tic Tacs and M & M's. "There are two different medications ordered for every patient, so one of you needs to fill one,...
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
SYLVA, NC

