FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
my40.tv
Indigenous artists gather, showcase work in first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, a collective group of indigenous artists gathered to showcase their work -- on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, for the country's first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam, which happened to take place in Asheville. For hours Saturday, indigenous artists set up...
my40.tv
Cheers! Asheville artist named one of PBR's 2022 Art Can Contest winners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is getting some major exposure – on a beer can!. Hannah Bunzey beat about 7,000 entrants from 120-plus countries to be named one of this year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Art Can Contest winners. “It’s pretty amazing. I’m like, that’s...
my40.tv
JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in Transylvania County
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!. Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard. Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the...
my40.tv
Nanny and Me: Grandmother-granddaughter duo make quilts for homeless, needy
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville duo of a grandmother and her granddaughter have been quietly making these cold nights just a little warmer for some. Nanny and Me Quilt Ministry, spearheaded by Tammy Small and her granddaughter, Emma, has been making and giving away quilts to the homeless and needy. At the same time, Tammy is passing on skills and a message for the younger generation.
my40.tv
Take a self-guided tour, get to know Henderson County artists during 'Fall for Art' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 60 Henderson County artists are showing their works -- and their studios -- this weekend, Oct. 21-23, 2022. The self-guided tour lets visitors see the studios and how the artists make their creations. It's also a chance to get to know the...
my40.tv
Volunteer-driven Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for those in need in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping struggling homeowners maintain their properties. Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for neighbors in need in the Swannanoa Valley. The volunteer-driven organization has completed projects like replacing septic and HVAC systems, as well as mending leaky roofs. Their latest project...
my40.tv
Brevard residents, leaders celebrate grand opening of $2.5M community center
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders and residents from Brevard gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the city's new $2.5 million community center, which replaces its previous facility on the same site. The brand new Mary C Jenkins Community & Cultural Center (MCJCC), located at...
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
my40.tv
Walton Street Park could get historic landmark designation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A park in Asheville's Southside neighborhood could soon be recognized for its historic significance. Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing next week about designating Walton Street Park and Pool as a Local Historic Landmark. When the park opened in 1939, it was the sole municipal park and swimming area for Asheville’s Black population.
my40.tv
Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
my40.tv
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police arrested a man they say had more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Edgewood Road. A search uncovered 10 handguns, three rifles, more than 400 pounds of marijuana and $46,000 in cash. Major...
my40.tv
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
my40.tv
Thanks to Teachers: Kaila Day
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — At Smoky Mountain High School, Freshmen in Kaila Day’s Foundation Health Science class learn how to fill prescriptions, using medical terminology, Tic Tacs and M & M's. "There are two different medications ordered for every patient, so one of you needs to fill one,...
my40.tv
Chocolate Drop fire 100% contained, 8-10 acres burned, NC Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Half a dozen crews worked to control a wildfire near Columbus in Polk County on Friday. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated 8-10 acres burned before firefighters were able to reach 100% containment on Friday night. A crew from the Mill Spring Volunteer Fire...
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
my40.tv
Crews battle structure fire at popular Candler wedding venue, officials say
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews have been fighting a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
my40.tv
More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
my40.tv
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
my40.tv
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
