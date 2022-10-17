ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

White House says Biden considers Fetterman an ‘impressive individual’ who is ‘just as capable as always’

By Bradford Betz
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
LocalGuy
5d ago

I agree, Fetterman is just as capable as always. Capable of being on the wrong side of issues, capable of not showing up for work, capable of doing things that would get a republican cancelled. Yep, just as always

Bubba Smith
5d ago

Holy crap! They couldn’t finish a coherent sentence between the two of them. Jobama’s endorsement should say all that needs said about Fodderwoman. Just remember, elections have consequences. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇦

Santa Claws
5d ago

Joe says Fetterman is the second most intelligent guy he knows, right after Hunter. In fact, if he had another son, he would look just like Fetterman.

