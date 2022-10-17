Fact check: Image shows commemorative medal, not Israeli 'shekel' predicting 9/11

The claim: Israeli 'shekel' from 1968 predicted Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Social media users are sharing an image they claim shows an old Israeli coin that predicted the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"1968 Israeli 'shekel' 33 years before 9/11/2001," reads the caption of one Oct. 11 Facebook post , which features an image of a gold coin that is inscribed with Hebrew as well as depictions of a plane, a tank and a scroll.

An Oct. 12 version of the post written in Hungarian garnered more than 200 shares on its first day, while a version from July accumulated more than 700 likes.

But, the claim is false. The supposed "shekel" is a commemorative medal memorializing the Six-Day War. The medal does not feature a plane alongside two towers, as the post appears to suggest, but a plane beside a Torah scroll.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

The commemorative medal didn't predict 9/11

The supposed "shekel" is a commemorative medal from 1967, according to the Cincinnati Judaica Fund and the Center for Holocaust & Humanity Education website. It commemorates the Six-Day War , which was fought in June 1967 between Israel and the Arab states of Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

The center's database says the medals were possibly issued by French-Jewish volunteers who aided in the war. The back of the medal shows a plane, a tank and a Torah scroll alongside Hebrew text that reads, "With G-d's Will Was Saved the Peace of the World."

The Torah is the most valued object in Judaism and contains the Five Books of Moses, according to the British Library .

The medal does not depict the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, which were destroyed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 .

Construction of the first World Trade Center tower didn't begin until a year after the medal was issued, in August 1968. Meanwhile, Israel didn't begin circulating shekels, its current national currency, until 1980, according to the Bank of Israel .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an Israeli shekel from 1968 predicted 9/11. It's a commemorative medal memorializing the Six-Day War and features a plane beside a Torah scroll. It does not depict the Twin Towers.

