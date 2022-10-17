ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Hill, OH

WKRC

Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Police identified him as Steven Grow, 49. Grow was struck on Mill Road near Kolping Park at about 6 a.m. According to police, he was in the middle of the road at the time.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Coroner identifes man shot to death in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in West Chester Township Thursday. On Friday, the coroner identified the victim as Keshon Sanders, 22. It happened in an apartment complex on Aster Park Drive near Muhlhauser Road around 5 p.m. Officers found Sanders in a...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Metro looking for more drivers, hosting job fair Saturday

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Metro is working to improve and expand services after having a levy approved for its operation, and Saturday, it's hosting a career fair to find more drivers. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Park park-and-ride facility off Kemper Meadow Drive....
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Arby's partners with Ohio distillery to release new smoked bourbon

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Arby's -- we've got the liquor. The fast food chain is introducing a limited-edition smoked bourbon inspired by its sandwiches. It's even smoked with the same woods used for Arby's brisket and ribs: hickory, mesquite, and pecan. The restaurant partnered with an Ohio craft distillery, Brain...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Getting squeezed: Why orange juice is likely to get more expensive

HIALEAH, Fla. (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Hurricane Ian will soon be squeezing more out of your wallet. Florida citrus growers had anticipated their first good crop in several years, but last month's hurricane destroyed much of that harvest. Fifth-generation Florida citrus grower Roy Petteway sees the destruction all over his orchard....
FLORIDA STATE

