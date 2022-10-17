Read full article on original website
WKRC
1 killed after vehicle goes over embankment in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One male is dead after a car went over an embankment in Whitewater Township early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Harrison Pike at about 2 a.m. for the crash. Hamilton County Sheriff's investigators said the driver took a curve at excessive speeds, oversteered...
WKRC
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Police identified him as Steven Grow, 49. Grow was struck on Mill Road near Kolping Park at about 6 a.m. According to police, he was in the middle of the road at the time.
WKRC
Driver charged in crash that killed recent high school grad and father-to-be
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver has been charged in the crash that killed a recent high school grad and father-to-be in West Chester. A Butler County grand jury indicted Michael Ondreka on aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and driving under OVI suspension charges. Ondreka ran a red light on...
WKRC
Coroner identifes man shot to death in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in West Chester Township Thursday. On Friday, the coroner identified the victim as Keshon Sanders, 22. It happened in an apartment complex on Aster Park Drive near Muhlhauser Road around 5 p.m. Officers found Sanders in a...
WKRC
Police: Missing Rhode Island girl found in Pennsylvania; Father faces kidnapping charges
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities in Rhode Island said Pennsylvania State Police found a 2-year-old girl and her father, who has been accused of kidnapping her. The East Providence Police Department said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter, Penelope, from her mother's home on Thursday after a domestic disturbance.
WKRC
Metro looking for more drivers, hosting job fair Saturday
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Metro is working to improve and expand services after having a levy approved for its operation, and Saturday, it's hosting a career fair to find more drivers. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Park park-and-ride facility off Kemper Meadow Drive....
WKRC
Arby's partners with Ohio distillery to release new smoked bourbon
UNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Arby's -- we've got the liquor. The fast food chain is introducing a limited-edition smoked bourbon inspired by its sandwiches. It's even smoked with the same woods used for Arby's brisket and ribs: hickory, mesquite, and pecan. The restaurant partnered with an Ohio craft distillery, Brain...
WKRC
Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
WKRC
Getting squeezed: Why orange juice is likely to get more expensive
HIALEAH, Fla. (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Hurricane Ian will soon be squeezing more out of your wallet. Florida citrus growers had anticipated their first good crop in several years, but last month's hurricane destroyed much of that harvest. Fifth-generation Florida citrus grower Roy Petteway sees the destruction all over his orchard....
