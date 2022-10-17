Read full article on original website
finish the roads that actually matter first like malfunction junction (I40/I26 interchange) and the i26 expansion.
my40.tv
Walton Street Park could get historic landmark designation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A park in Asheville's Southside neighborhood could soon be recognized for its historic significance. Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing next week about designating Walton Street Park and Pool as a Local Historic Landmark. When the park opened in 1939, it was the sole municipal park and swimming area for Asheville’s Black population.
my40.tv
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
my40.tv
Chocolate Drop fire 100% contained, 8-10 acres burned, NC Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Half a dozen crews worked to control a wildfire near Columbus in Polk County on Friday. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated 8-10 acres burned before firefighters were able to reach 100% containment on Friday night. A crew from the Mill Spring Volunteer Fire...
my40.tv
Volunteer-driven Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for those in need in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping struggling homeowners maintain their properties. Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for neighbors in need in the Swannanoa Valley. The volunteer-driven organization has completed projects like replacing septic and HVAC systems, as well as mending leaky roofs. Their latest project...
my40.tv
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
my40.tv
Brush fires shut down US-74 westbound near Columbus; crews responding
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews are responding to several brush fires near Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Town of Columbus Fire Department said that Engine 22 is responding to fires along US-74 westbound between mile markers 163-161. Saluda Fire...
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
my40.tv
Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police arrested a man they say had more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Edgewood Road. A search uncovered 10 handguns, three rifles, more than 400 pounds of marijuana and $46,000 in cash. Major...
my40.tv
JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in Transylvania County
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!. Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard. Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the...
my40.tv
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
my40.tv
Brevard residents, leaders celebrate grand opening of $2.5M community center
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders and residents from Brevard gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the city's new $2.5 million community center, which replaces its previous facility on the same site. The brand new Mary C Jenkins Community & Cultural Center (MCJCC), located at...
my40.tv
Take a self-guided tour, get to know Henderson County artists during 'Fall for Art' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 60 Henderson County artists are showing their works -- and their studios -- this weekend, Oct. 21-23, 2022. The self-guided tour lets visitors see the studios and how the artists make their creations. It's also a chance to get to know the...
my40.tv
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
my40.tv
Crews battle structure fire at popular Candler wedding venue, officials say
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews have been fighting a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
my40.tv
Sylva leaders disagree on how to address recent uptick in panhandling, seek public input
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Town leaders in Sylva are considering new rules in response to an increase in panhandling, and they're asking the public to give input on a new proposed ordinance. The Sylva Board of Commissioners has differing perspectives on how to address the issue, even among the...
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
my40.tv
Indigenous artists gather, showcase work in first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, a collective group of indigenous artists gathered to showcase their work -- on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, for the country's first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam, which happened to take place in Asheville. For hours Saturday, indigenous artists set up...
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
