Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 40-year-old man from New York was arrested for retail theft following an investigation in Fair Haven. On July 24, authorities say they were notified that a man had pumped gas into a five-gallon container and fled on foot at Stewarts on Dutton Ave. Following an...
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WCAX
NH man killed in car crash involving bear
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire say a man died in a crash involving two cars and a bear. Thursday night on Route 12 in Charlestown, police say a 20 year old from North Walpole, NH was a passenger in the car that hit a bear crossing the road.
mynbc5.com
No injuries in Port Kent house fire
PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
mychamplainvalley.com
Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest
Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigate death in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
newportdispatch.com
Altercation in Swanton leads to charges
SWANTON — Police say they have located a man they were looking for after an incident in Swanton last week. Authorities were notified that a man and a woman were arguing and fighting to the point of waking several neighbors in the area of Meadow Lane at around 2:10 a.m.
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
WCAX
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A fired Franklin County deputy sheriff who is on the ballot to become sheriff has now been charged with assault for kicking a man in custody back in August. John Grismore won the nomination of both Franklin County’s Republican and Democratic parties to have his...
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Rutland, held without bail
RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Tyler Bushey, of Rutland, on an arrest warrant. Bushey was wanted by the Vermont Department of Corrections for a furlough violation. He was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center. Police say he...
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Barton Chronicle
Woman denies fleeing from police
NEWPORT— Vermont State Police Trooper Nathan Handy said Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield sped away from him when he tried to speak with her and a passenger in her car. On October 6, Ms. Wrabel appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court and plead innocent to impeding a public officer, a felony, and eluding a law enforcement officer. She also pled innocent to a felony charge of retail theft, stemming from a different incident.
WMUR.com
Wanted woman leads police on pursuit, ends after crashing into Claremont cruiser, state police say
NEWPORT, N.H. — A wanted Warner woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit on Friday night through Claremont and Newport, officials said. New Hampshire State Police said before 9 p.m. on Friday, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Elm Street for having a defective equipment violation and no license plates.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
Comments / 0