ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Von Miller doubles down on prediction that Odell Beckham, Jr. will join Buffalo Bills

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Von Miller prompted some chuckles during his postgame news conference after the big victory at Kansas City when he casually dropped some famous initials: OBJ.

Miller, the Buffalo Bills star linebacker, was referring to another OBJ – Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. – as he described the difficulty in getting past the protection in pursuing Patrick Mahomes.

But it felt like a bit of subliminal seduction was at play, considering Miller’s pursuit of Odell Beckham, Jr. , -- that OBJ – to join him in Buffalo.

Beckham, Jr. is still a man without a team as he rehabs from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56 . He’s indicated that a decision could come in November. The Rams have indicated that they’ll make a push to re-sign OBJ, and others (the Bucs?) are expected to make a play.

If you listen to Miller, it’s virtually a done deal that he will reunite with the star receiver that he enjoyed a run to Super Bowl glory with after both joined the Rams during the middle of last season.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller told USA TODAY Sports on Sunday, doubling down on previous statements to that effect. “He’s coming to the Bills.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189spG_0icjFpAS00
Von Miller wears a shirt featuring former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas prior to Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

4th & MONDAY: Our NFL newsletter always brings the blitz

OPINION: With Von Miller joining redemption mission, Bills look like team to beat – for now

NFL WEEK 6 WINNERS, LOSERS: Bills, Chiefs are top AFC contenders

Miller’s predictions surely carry some weight – with a track record.

In January, after the Rams eliminated the Bucs from the NFC playoffs after the football universe awaited the decision from Tom Brady on retirement, Miller was adamant that the iconic quarterback would be back this season. He reasoned that Brady’s competitiveness would bring him back, that he wouldn’t want to end his illustrious career with a playoff loss.

Sure enough, Brady returned to the Bucs after a 40-day retirement .

Miller also had a prediction after Sunday’s thriller of a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs.

“We’ll see these guys again,” Miller said.

For predictions, that’s not exactly going out on a long limb. The Bills (5-1), holding the AFC’s best record, were eliminated from the playoffs the past two seasons in losses at Kansas City. Another playoff rematch would be fitting.

But at least Miller is on record in declaring the expectation.

As for his friend Beckham, Jr., Miller is putting on the rush of a hard sell.

Like the Rams last season, the Bills are impressively stockpiling talent to strengthen their Super Bowl mission.

The selling point to convince OBJ to get on board?

“You saw the game,” Miller said, alluding to a balanced victory that included key contributions across the board, including a 10-catch, 148-yard, one-touchdown performance from Stephon Diggs.

“We could use another guy like that,” Miller said.

And if he gets his wish, the Bills will get it with OBJ.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Von Miller doubles down on prediction that Odell Beckham, Jr. will join Buffalo Bills

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

649K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy