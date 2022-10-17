Von Miller doubles down on prediction that Odell Beckham, Jr. will join Buffalo Bills

Von Miller prompted some chuckles during his postgame news conference after the big victory at Kansas City when he casually dropped some famous initials: OBJ.

Miller, the Buffalo Bills star linebacker, was referring to another OBJ – Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. – as he described the difficulty in getting past the protection in pursuing Patrick Mahomes.

But it felt like a bit of subliminal seduction was at play, considering Miller’s pursuit of Odell Beckham, Jr. , -- that OBJ – to join him in Buffalo.

Beckham, Jr. is still a man without a team as he rehabs from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56 . He’s indicated that a decision could come in November. The Rams have indicated that they’ll make a push to re-sign OBJ, and others (the Bucs?) are expected to make a play.

If you listen to Miller, it’s virtually a done deal that he will reunite with the star receiver that he enjoyed a run to Super Bowl glory with after both joined the Rams during the middle of last season.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller told USA TODAY Sports on Sunday, doubling down on previous statements to that effect. “He’s coming to the Bills.”

Von Miller wears a shirt featuring former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas prior to Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

Miller’s predictions surely carry some weight – with a track record.

In January, after the Rams eliminated the Bucs from the NFC playoffs after the football universe awaited the decision from Tom Brady on retirement, Miller was adamant that the iconic quarterback would be back this season. He reasoned that Brady’s competitiveness would bring him back, that he wouldn’t want to end his illustrious career with a playoff loss.

Sure enough, Brady returned to the Bucs after a 40-day retirement .

Miller also had a prediction after Sunday’s thriller of a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs.

“We’ll see these guys again,” Miller said.

For predictions, that’s not exactly going out on a long limb. The Bills (5-1), holding the AFC’s best record, were eliminated from the playoffs the past two seasons in losses at Kansas City. Another playoff rematch would be fitting.

But at least Miller is on record in declaring the expectation.

As for his friend Beckham, Jr., Miller is putting on the rush of a hard sell.

Like the Rams last season, the Bills are impressively stockpiling talent to strengthen their Super Bowl mission.

The selling point to convince OBJ to get on board?

“You saw the game,” Miller said, alluding to a balanced victory that included key contributions across the board, including a 10-catch, 148-yard, one-touchdown performance from Stephon Diggs.

“We could use another guy like that,” Miller said.

And if he gets his wish, the Bills will get it with OBJ.

