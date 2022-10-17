ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft

NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arlington Fire District criticized for firehouse renovation process

ARLINGTON – Members of the Board of the Arlington Fire District did not use competitive methods to renovate leased firehouse space and did not adequately oversee leasehold agreements for renovations, according to an audit by the State Comptroller’s Office. The review found that district officials approved a lease...
ARLINGTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed

If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration

ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
KINGSTON, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Take a taco bike tour of Midtown Kingston

From high-end restaurants to authentic bodegas, everybody loves a good taco. Every year, Americans from coast to coast eat more than five billion of them. The American fascination with tacos goes way back to the late 1800s when Mexican immigrants came over the border seeking a better life, introduced American culture to the Southwest. But what makes tacos so popular today, and why have they anchored themselves as such a staple on American dinner tables?
hudsonvalleyone.com

SAY BOO! Halloween in Woodstock

The fundraising portrait event continues this year at a new location on Rock City Road in Woodstock. This year the cost for a portrait or digital file will be to benefit the Chamber and The Woodstock School of Art who are both helping to carry on the tradition. Photographer /artist...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy