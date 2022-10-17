Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Providence man arrested after breaking into ATM at Cranston bank
(WJAR) — A Providence man has been arrested for breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank, police announced on Friday. The Cranston Police Department has charged 35-year-old Adam Corbin on multiple charges following the ATM break-in on Tuesday night. Investigators claim Corbin drove up to an ATM machine...
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM
A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.
Turnto10.com
Police recover carpenter's stolen van, with tools inside
North Providence police said Friday that they recovered a stolen van and arrested a woman accused of taking it. The van was stolen earlier this week from a store parking lot. The owner, Juan Carlos Morales, said he accidentally left the keys in it. The van held all of the tools he needs for his job as a carpenter.
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 apparently stabbed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said multiple people were apparently stabbed during a domestic disturbance on Indiana Avenue on Friday evening. Officials said it appears three people were hurt, with two potentially suffering serious wounds. Police said Saturday that one person was arrested, charged and held on a...
Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield
A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield this week.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
fallriverreporter.com
Plymouth and Bristol County police arrest and charge Brockton man on drug charges following month-long investigation
Local police, in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested a Massachusetts man this week on drug charges following a month-long investigation. According to Chief Paul O’Brien of the East Bridgewater Police Department, on Tuesday, East Bridgewater Police Detective David Perrault, along with members...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
Turnto10.com
East Providence girl found in Pennsylvania; Father faces kidnapping charges
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said Pennsylvania State Police located a 2-year-old girl and her father, who is accused of kidnapping her. Police said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. "What I understand is...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating shooting death of a man in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced Saturday that they are investigating a shooting death on Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Turnto10.com
Defendants plead not guilty to charges stemming from South Kingstown house party
Three of four University of Rhode Island students arrested at what South Kingstown police called a large house party earlier this month pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges at their arraignments this week, according to electronic court records. The fourth will be arraigned next month. Ryan Bromm and Sean Healy,...
Police seize rifle, drugs from Fall River home
Michael Marsden, 42, was arrested on several charges.
fallriverreporter.com
Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot
After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
Woman loses control of car, seriously injured in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is seriously injured after a crash in Killingly on Thursday, police said. According to state police, a car was traveling northbound on I-395 around 8:40 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car and went off the roadway into the right shoulder area, impacting several trees. The driver, […]
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
