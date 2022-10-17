ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Violations head to court for Irvington Arms Apartments

By Rachael Wilkerson
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVSkd_0icjEGbk00

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled east side apartment building is now facing legal action.

Irvington Arms on E. Washington Street has become a nuisance according to those living in the area.

The property management group wants the property vacant.

"It's hell here," Steve Dycus said.

Tossed mattresses, dirty walls and shattered windows are all part of the scene inside Irvington Arms Apartments.

Steve Dycus says his home has become a breeding ground for crime and deplorable living conditions.

"It just turned into a zoo here," Dycus said.

The Marion County Public Health Department has given the property 33 violations for unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

Carpets soiled beyond the point of cleaning, feces and trash are just some of the violations.

"They let a lot of homeless people evade the tenant space and they just took over," Dycus said.

Documents show metro police have responded to Irvington Arms more than 50 times, this year including for a recent deadly shooting.

Last week, CRM Properties began forcing those living there to move out within seven days. A letter is posted onsite.

"At this point, it's not even an argument. That's the only thing I had to think about for my family was we had to get out of here," Dycus said.

The health department tells WRTV it did not require any resident to leave Irvington Arms.

The property management group, had until Monday before reinspection to clean up the mess.

Fines up to $2,500 can be given for each of the 33 violations, but if the health department found no one living here the cases will be closed.

MCPHD found people are still living in four units.

It's now moving forward with filing the violations for court.

We asked CRM Properties why a 7-day eviction notice was put out and what's next for the property, but the management group denied to comment.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting |
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Indy man charged with insurance fraud accused of stealing $42K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A two-year investigation where the Indiana State Police and Federal Buruea of Investigation teamed up led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Indianapolis man accused of unemployment insurance fraud. According to state police, a man by the name of Covenant Ben is accused of receiving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy