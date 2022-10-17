Violations head to court for Irvington Arms Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled east side apartment building is now facing legal action.

Irvington Arms on E. Washington Street has become a nuisance according to those living in the area.

The property management group wants the property vacant.

"It's hell here," Steve Dycus said.

Tossed mattresses, dirty walls and shattered windows are all part of the scene inside Irvington Arms Apartments.

Steve Dycus says his home has become a breeding ground for crime and deplorable living conditions.

"It just turned into a zoo here," Dycus said.

The Marion County Public Health Department has given the property 33 violations for unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

Carpets soiled beyond the point of cleaning, feces and trash are just some of the violations.

"They let a lot of homeless people evade the tenant space and they just took over," Dycus said.

Documents show metro police have responded to Irvington Arms more than 50 times, this year including for a recent deadly shooting.

Last week, CRM Properties began forcing those living there to move out within seven days. A letter is posted onsite.

"At this point, it's not even an argument. That's the only thing I had to think about for my family was we had to get out of here," Dycus said.

The health department tells WRTV it did not require any resident to leave Irvington Arms.

The property management group, had until Monday before reinspection to clean up the mess.

Fines up to $2,500 can be given for each of the 33 violations, but if the health department found no one living here the cases will be closed.

MCPHD found people are still living in four units.

It's now moving forward with filing the violations for court.

We asked CRM Properties why a 7-day eviction notice was put out and what's next for the property, but the management group denied to comment.