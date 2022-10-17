I am writing in support of Rebecca Hindman, candidate for William S. Hart Union High School District governing board for Trustee Area 5. As a stakeholder in this area, I find it imperative for our children to be represented by someone who genuinely cares about ALL children’s educational growth, development, and success. As a parent of a Hart district student, I find it necessary to have a representative who is willing to prioritize safety, community and the mental well-being of our children. A representative who wishes to best support our wonderful teachers. A representative who is honest, open, and totally transparent with ALL parents. One who takes the time to listen and who takes a direct stand for inclusivity and equity within our very diverse school district. I am confident that the representative I have described above is found in candidate Rebecca Hindman.

