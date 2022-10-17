Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castaic district updates its community on Val Verde bus route
In a letter to its community, the Castaic Union School District announced its pursuit of contracting with an outside busing agency to meet its needs for the remainder of the fiscal year. According to the letter, the district thanked its community for its support and patience regarding its transportation problems,...
Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean
I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.
Hart district begins negotiations with teachers’ association
District officials award contracts for Saugus and Castaic High projects. The William S. Hart Union High School governing board opened negotiations with the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday night and also approved contracts for projects at two of its school sites. “We have in...
Kat Walker | Taban Is the Right Choice
As a mother of two school-age children, and a gun violence prevention activist, I personally believe it is essential to have gun sense representation on local school boards. Andrew Taban is exactly the person to deliver that here in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is a Moms Demand Action gun...
Mariane Asad Doyle | Qualified, Committed Leader
Excellence as a board member requires intelligence, presence, perspective and a strong sense of fairness. It means empowering students, faculty and staff as they share their voices while supporting administrators who toil to provide for every stakeholder internally and externally. Cherise Moore embodies each of these attributes and more, with grace and...
Dianna Boone | McLean Deserves Credit
I read The Signal’s editorial (Oct. 8) that stated that our city is a well-run, safe city. They also said they’d like to see “new blood” on the City Council. In a different context, when there is an excellent teacher we aren’t happy when they leave and “new blood” comes in to teach.
‘Finish the Ride and Finish the Run’ comes to Santa Clarita
Streets are for Everyone is schedule to host its “Finish the Ride and Finish the Run” event on Oct. 30, encouraging those to participate with a purpose of overcoming tragedy. Streets are for Everyone is a nonprofit organization started by Damian Kevitt. Kevitt had been biking with his...
Common Causes of Accidents Involving Cement Trucks Around the Santa Clarita Areas
Accidents involving cement trucks are common in Santa Clarita and neighboring areas. Like other large trucks, cement trucks can be significantly large and heavy. Also, they feature an elevated drum that remains in constant motion, which significantly increases the chances of an accident due to the high center of gravity and motion.
Brush fire near aquatic center contained in minutes
A brush fire broke out on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, the blaze was reported at 5:01 p.m. and units were immediately dispatched to Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway.
The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…
This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
The circus is coming to Santa Clarita
A big red and yellow striped tent has planted its spot in the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, signifying Circus Caballero has officially arrived to Santa Clarita. Circus Caballero features ringmasters, motocross stunts, tightrope walking, acrobatics, aerial stunts and more. Circus are scheduled to begin Saturday and...
City Hall prepares for earthquake through the Great ShakeOut
Drop, cover and hold on – three steps that could change the entire course of one’s earthquake experience. On Thursday, many in Santa Clarita participated in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill to practice all the steps one should take in the event of an earthquake. Among the participants...
Teresa Todd | Todd Has a Heart for Hart
Since moving to Santa Clarita 31 years ago, I have been actively involved in the educational community. From PTA president at Valley View Community School to elected trustee on the Sulphur Springs Union School District board, to the board of directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation and first public information officer of the William S. Hart Union High School District, education has been a driving force and focus.
Patrick Done | Taban, Moore Show They Care
As a current student in the William S. Hart Union High School District, I can say that I have a deep love for the school and the district I attend. The opportunities afforded to me here have been truly transformational, allowing me the unique opportunity to explore my interests. With...
Shannon Gerson | Hindman Cares for All Students
I am writing in support of Rebecca Hindman, candidate for William S. Hart Union High School District governing board for Trustee Area 5. As a stakeholder in this area, I find it imperative for our children to be represented by someone who genuinely cares about ALL children’s educational growth, development, and success. As a parent of a Hart district student, I find it necessary to have a representative who is willing to prioritize safety, community and the mental well-being of our children. A representative who wishes to best support our wonderful teachers. A representative who is honest, open, and totally transparent with ALL parents. One who takes the time to listen and who takes a direct stand for inclusivity and equity within our very diverse school district. I am confident that the representative I have described above is found in candidate Rebecca Hindman.
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
Cheryl Corriveau | Taban a Breath of Fresh Air
I had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with Andrew Taban over the last few months about his election for the William S. Hart Union High School District board, Trustee Area 2. As a parent with children growing up in Santa Clarita, my children’s education is at the top of...
COC Business Alliance honors leaders in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
The College of the Canyons Business Alliance recently honored specially selected local Hispanic business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue their dreams in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Sept. 21 event, held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, honored Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief...
Mother of girl who died on I-5 returns to court
Veronda Gladney, the mother of a 7-year-old girl who was killed after falling out of a car window on Interstate 5, returned to court on Wednesday after having been charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of manslaughter. Gladney, 28, is now slated to return on Nov....
Diane Zimmerman | Todd a Great Replacement
Cherise Moore appears to be a very nice woman with very heartfelt personal beliefs. If she could only have kept her personal beliefs from influencing her position as a William S. Hart Union High School District board member, she would have probably made a fine representative for the majority of the Santa Clarita Valley’s students.
