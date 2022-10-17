ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham

It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets

Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Nick Young makes swaggy pitch to Lakers to fix shooting woes

Former NBA sharpshooter Nick Young shared his brutally honest take on the Los Angeles Lakers’ shortcomings, per NBA on TNT. “The bench, they ain’t got enough shooting,” Young said in response to what the Lakers’ real issue is. “I think they need a Jamal (Crawford) or a Nick Young.” Jamal Crawford was also on the […] The post Nick Young makes swaggy pitch to Lakers to fix shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich vocal on the man ‘saving his life’ amid NBA twilight years

Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 and he’s been a part of the franchise since 1988 excluding the time between 1992-1994 when he had a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors. During that time, he’s managed to lead the Spurs to five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He’s also become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Gordon Hayward’s latest Twitter activity suggests he wants trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook

Gordon Hayward liked a Tweet that suggests he may want a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. A Twitter account called Lakers All Day Everyday posted a screenshot of Hayward’s liked Tweet. Gordon Hayward seems to think the Lakers should trade with the Hornets instead of the Pacers 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0uEc5aKvF — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) […] The post Gordon Hayward’s latest Twitter activity suggests he wants trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lakers fans can breathe sigh of relief with Anthony Davis injury status vs. Blazers after scary fall

Los Angeles Lakers fans definitely held their breath in concern on Thursday night as big man Anthony Davis took a scary fall against the Los Angeles Clippers, coming down hard on his lower back. AD left the game briefly before returning but was clearly dealing with some discomfort. Nonetheless, Davis finished the game and did his part, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

