Virginia Beach gym owner hosts fundraiser to pay for father's heart transplant
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is asking the community for help to raise funds for her dad's heart transplant. Emily Throckmorton owns Kaizen Athletics, an adaptive gym off Virginia Beach Boulevard. This weekend, the gym will host a fundraising workout to help pay for her dad's medical bill.
Big Dreams: Critically ill child in Chesapeake gets donation for special trip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on May 4, 2016. Ryan Blanco is a normal 7-year-old in many ways, including his dream of going to the Happiest Place on Earth. But there's a difference - Ryan is considered to...
Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official
NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts. They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with...
Homecoming for Hampton University alumna, Google's chief diversity officer
HAMPTON, Va. — If you Google Hampton University, the school's website is the first entry to pop up with the words "standard of excellence." The search engine is friendly to the university in more ways than one. The company's chief diversity officer is a proud alumna. Melanie Parker sat...
Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
Pharrell announces big names for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads native and artist Pharrell Williams is poised to bring some big names to the Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day music and business event in Norfolk next month. Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, actor and comedian Hannibal Buress, astronaut...
Suffolk parents react to plan to give students clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools officials are asking students to use clear backpacks starting next week, a change for some parents that's coming with a lot of questions. The school system will provide middle and high schoolers with the bag starting Monday. The goal is to allow campus...
$500,000 | 3 longtime Hampton Roads businesses offer grant to boost education, workforce development
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three longtime Hampton Roads business leaders are working together to give a $500,000 grant to a nonprofit that's focusing on education and workforce development. Jim Mears, the CEO of BayPort Credit Union and foundation chairman, shared the details about the Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
Wes' Wish Toy Drive prepares for 12th year, honoring Hampton Roads cancer patient
YORKTOWN, Va. — The reminders are still scattered across Krista Pak’s Yorktown home. Reminders of her son, Wes, whom Krista still thinks of every day. “He was always thinking, 'Well it could be worse.' He always had a smile on his face and you couldn’t really tell the struggles he was dealing with," she said.
"Smiling today, seven surgeries later" | Former patient, doctor reunite at Operation Smile 40-year celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At the age of 26, Shaun Warnecke of Chesapeake smiles and laughs a lot. "It feels incredible," said Warnecke with, of course, a smile on his face. "Yeah, [I'm] smiling today! Seven surgeries later." The past 20 years for Warnecke haven't made it easy for...
The evolution of trick-or-treating since the 1970s
NORFOLK, Va. — Just over a week from now, kids will hit the streets for Halloween night. The trick-or-treating tradition, and the candy binge that follows, are something kids look forward to every year. But the tradition has changed over the last four decades, and a lot of it...
NEON Festival brings free fun to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The NEON Festival is bringing arts and creativity back to central Norfolk for the seventh year, Friday night. The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a glass studio demonstration, dance, a short film and glow yoga, among other attractions. Friday night, between 6 and 10 p.m., there...
New airline takes off in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new airline is starting service at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. It will begin a new service for Peninsula passengers. “We’re really excited that people are choosing to say hello to Avelo,” said Courtney Goff, a spokesperson for Avelo Airlines. The airline company...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Treats with no tricks
NORFOLK, Va. — Spooky season is in full swing, and there are places across Hampton Roads you can visit to grab a treat to celebrate!. For some festive cocktails, you can go to any Hair of the Dog location and grab a spooky flight - they are pretty eye-catching.
Spooky Seas: 'Fins and Frights' Halloween Event set to haunt the Virginia Aquarium
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The spooky times don't stop, even when you feel like leaving the land and diving deep into the sea. The Virginia Aquarium is hosting its annual Halloween "Fins and Frights" event on Oct. 21 and 22 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wear your cutest...
Free Food Bank Event at Military Circle Mall for Military Families
NORFOLK, Va. — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) hosted a drive-thru food distribution for military and veteran families Saturday. Organizers were expecting more than 800 families to show up for free food and resources at Military Circle Mall. This is the latest effort by the MFAN to combat...
Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here's how you can help locally.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on October 7, 2022. Domestic violence impacts people of all different ages and backgrounds. Right here in Hampton Roads, an organization that is committed to combatting it is making a difference, with help from the community.
