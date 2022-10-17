YORKTOWN, Va. — The reminders are still scattered across Krista Pak’s Yorktown home. Reminders of her son, Wes, whom Krista still thinks of every day. “He was always thinking, 'Well it could be worse.' He always had a smile on his face and you couldn’t really tell the struggles he was dealing with," she said.

YORKTOWN, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO