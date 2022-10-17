ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Pharrell announces big names for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads native and artist Pharrell Williams is poised to bring some big names to the Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day music and business event in Norfolk next month. Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, actor and comedian Hannibal Buress, astronaut...
NORFOLK, VA
The evolution of trick-or-treating since the 1970s

NORFOLK, Va. — Just over a week from now, kids will hit the streets for Halloween night. The trick-or-treating tradition, and the candy binge that follows, are something kids look forward to every year. But the tradition has changed over the last four decades, and a lot of it...
NORFOLK, VA
NEON Festival brings free fun to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The NEON Festival is bringing arts and creativity back to central Norfolk for the seventh year, Friday night. The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a glass studio demonstration, dance, a short film and glow yoga, among other attractions. Friday night, between 6 and 10 p.m., there...
NORFOLK, VA
New airline takes off in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new airline is starting service at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. It will begin a new service for Peninsula passengers. “We’re really excited that people are choosing to say hello to Avelo,” said Courtney Goff, a spokesperson for Avelo Airlines. The airline company...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Treats with no tricks

NORFOLK, Va. — Spooky season is in full swing, and there are places across Hampton Roads you can visit to grab a treat to celebrate!. For some festive cocktails, you can go to any Hair of the Dog location and grab a spooky flight - they are pretty eye-catching.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Norfolk, VA
