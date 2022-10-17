HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #9
We only have a couple changes to the rankings this week. Dallas rejoins the poll at #10, replacing Valley View, which lost to Delaware Valley. Western Wayne also moves up one spot to #9.
- LAKELAND (8-0) | Prev: 1 | W at West Scranton, 42-12
- DANVILLE (8-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Berwick, 35-0
- JERSEY SHORE (8-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Montoursville, 58-0
- MOUNT CARMEL (8-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Southern Columbia, 35-21
- LOYALSOCK (7-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Wyalusing, 47-0
- CANTON (8-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Athens, 21-0
- TRI-VALLEY (8-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Mahanoy Area, 21-6
- CRESTWOOD (7-1) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Hanover Area, 69-7
- WESTERN WAYNE (7-1) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Dunmore, 44-0
- DALLAS (7-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Wallenpaupack, 35-13
Dropped out: Valley View (9)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0