ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #9

By AJ Donatoni
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1hgv_0icjDhHS00

We only have a couple changes to the rankings this week. Dallas rejoins the poll at #10, replacing Valley View, which lost to Delaware Valley. Western Wayne also moves up one spot to #9.

  1. LAKELAND (8-0) | Prev: 1 | W at West Scranton, 42-12
  2. DANVILLE (8-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Berwick, 35-0
  3. JERSEY SHORE (8-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Montoursville, 58-0
  4. MOUNT CARMEL (8-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Southern Columbia, 35-21
  5. LOYALSOCK (7-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Wyalusing, 47-0
  6. CANTON (8-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Athens, 21-0
  7. TRI-VALLEY (8-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Mahanoy Area, 21-6
  8. CRESTWOOD (7-1) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Hanover Area, 69-7
  9. WESTERN WAYNE (7-1) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Dunmore, 44-0
  10. DALLAS (7-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Wallenpaupack, 35-13

Dropped out: Valley View (9)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 9 (10/21)

It’s the penultimate week of the regular season of high school football. We had highlights from a baker’s dozen’s worth of games on Friday, including… Jersey Shore at Canton Loyalsock at Troy Shikellamy at Mount Carmel Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia Western Wayne at Lakeland Delaware Valley at Scranton Honesdale at Dunmore Riverside at Old […]
WYOMING STATE
WBRE

PUPPY PICKS, Week 7: Pittsburgh at Miami

Last week, Lyle’s four game winning streak came to a close after picking Dallas over Philadelphia. This time around, Pittsburgh heads to South Beach with a battle against Miami. Will Lyle go with the Pennsylvania team or warm weather Florida?
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Lake-Lehman wins PIAA 2A Boys’ Team Golf championship

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lake-Lehman claimed a state championship on Wednesday, capturing the PIAA 2A Boys’ Team Golf title. Michael Lugiano and Eli Ropietski led the way with each shooting a 1-over 73. Cael Ropietski shot 2-over 74, with Charlie Weidner rounding out the scores with a 4-over 76. Abby Beyer was also […]
LEHMAN, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
WBRE

Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of robbing two Turkey Hills ‘to make some bread’

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say robbed two Turkey Hill convenience stores early Friday morning. According to Plains Township Police, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill at 16 South Main Street for a reported armed robbery around 12:36 a.m. on October 21. Officers say the attendant at the […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Two accused of stealing cooking oil from business

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two men in custody they say attempted to steal cooking oil from a local business. Police said they responded to a report of two men stealing cooking oil from behind a local business in Tannersville. Officers were told the two men fled from the business in a […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two hospitalized after Lackawanna County fire

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were hospitalized following a fire in Lackawanna County. Officials said the fire was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of Boulevard Avenue in Throop. According to Throop Fire Chief Andy Hegedus, the fire spread from the first floor to the attic within minutes […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
WBRE

Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammo. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Yasin Abdul-Mattin, 50, of Scranton, pleaded guilty on Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Mannion, to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man impersonates PSP trooper in latest phone scam

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 55-year-old man was contacted over the phone by an unknown man pretending to be a trooper. PSP say that the man received a phone call on October 13 around 1:00 p.m., from an unidentified man pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police […]
WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy