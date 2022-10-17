Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes-AMG C63 With V8 Gets High-Powered Sendoff From Manhart
Mercedes has revealed the next-generation AMG C63, and the turbocharged M177 V8 is gone. The automaker has opted for hybrid horsepower, pairing a turbo four-cylinder with an electric motor. But the V8 won’t go quietly into the night thanks to Manhart, which is launching the new CR 700 Last Edition.
450-Car Collection Features Bugattis, Ferraris, And A Pontiac Solstice
There’s no shortage of impressive car collections out there. Museums, automakers, and private citizens have their own. However, few collections are likely as special as the one at Audrain Auto Museum in Rhode Island. The collection boasts more than 450 cars, all of which are maintained, registered, and ready to drive.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute To Carrera RS Package Debuts With Retro Look
To continue its year-long, 50th-anniversary celebration of the RS 2.7, Porsche launches the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. The US-market-exclusive pack includes special graphics on the new, track-honed coupe, a car cover, a special watch, and NFTs. This option takes the vehicle's price to $314,000, which is a hefty premium over the new GT3 RS' base cost of $223,800.
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Can’t Hide Everything In Latest Spy Photos
The cadence of launching new models rarely ceases, and that’s certainly true at Mercedes. We have caught the automaker preparing the new CLE-Class for its big debut, even snapping spy pics of the hot AMG CLE 63. A new batch of photos captures the tamer AMG variant, the CLE 53, for the first time.
Gran Turismo 7 October Update Brings Four Free Cars
The October update for Gran Turismo 7 brings new additions to the game’s garage. Patch 1.25 is now available for free with a selection of three new cars from Japan and a relatively rare Maserati from the 1970s. There are other minor improvements too, but let’s focus on the new vehicles.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
HondaJet Elite II Debuts With Longer Range, Available Emergency Autoland
The HondaJet Elite II is the latest evolution of Honda's aircraft that can fly farther than before and land itself in an emergency. The company introduced it in a new Black Edition livery with a dark body and red stripes. The Elite II has increased fuel capacity that gives it...
Next-Gen BMW X2 Rendered Accurately After The First Spy Photos
It will grow bigger and look a lot like the X4. To a certain extent, the current BMW X2 looks like a brother from a different mother in the Bavarian company’s lineup. The smallest crossover from Munich will soon receive a new generation, however, and the first spy photos of pre-production prototypes have shown a major change in the design language is in the cards. Not only that but the new X2 will grow slightly in terms of dimensions and will receive a side profile that reminds us of the bigger X4.
1970 Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet Barn Find Is A Ford Lover's Dream
You'll struggle to find a barn find video that better suits the term barn find than this one. Nestled in a Michigan barn for over 40 years, this 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 recently returned to the light in a rather dramatic way. No, it didn't drive out. But a portion of the barn was actually removed to set it free. And whoa, Nellie is it a keeper.
Ken Block’s Audi S1 Hoonitron Detailed Ahead Of Electrikhana Debut
Ken Block’s next Gymkhana – renamed Electrikhana for the electric Audi S1 he’ll be piloting – debuts on October 25. A new video from the TheHoonigans YouTube channel shows us our first look at the event’s teaser, but it also provides a deep dive into the custom-built Audi race car.
BMW Hints The Next M2 Could Be Electric Rather Than A Plug-In Hybrid
Love it or loathe it for how it looks, the BMW M2 marks the beginning of the end for the internal combustion engine. The second-generation model (codenamed G87) is the final M car to avoid electrification. Yes, the 3.0 CSL is coming next month, but that will be limited to 50 copies at a rumored price tag of €750,000. From 2023, each and every new fully fledged M car will have a hybrid powertrain to echo the wild-looking XM.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue In Different Colors Spotted On The Road
Ferrari's first series production car with four doors already has a configurator up and running that lets you choose from no fewer than 24 body paints and six designs of wheels. However, real images of the Purosangue – or any other vehicle for that matter – are better than a 3D interpretation in a fancy visualizer. Pre-production prototypes in different colors and some leftover camouflage have been spotted in Maranello just outside the factory.
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Debuts Today: See The Livestream
A new addition to Rolls-Royce's lineup doesn’t happen very often, and the Spectre is the first product from Goodwood to drop the combustion engine. Ahead of the company's switch to a pure electric lineup in 2030, the coupe will signal RR's zero-emission ambitions and the gradual demise of its iconic V12 engine. Despite debuting today, customer deliveries won't start until the fourth quarter of 2023, so one-percenters are in for a long wait.
2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Launched In Europe With Retuned Suspension
Toyota inaugurated the GR lineup four years ago with GRMN at the top of the food chain, followed by cars carrying the GR suffix and the lower tier GR Sport. Only the Yaris pocket rocket has received the full-fat GRMN treatment so far, while GR has been used for the Corolla, 86, and Supra. As for GR Sport, it's used extensively across the automaker's lineup as you can even get a minivan in this specification at home in Japan.
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG Variant Detailed In Walkaround Videos
The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuted earlier this month, joining the automaker's growing EV lineup. The hotter AMG variant also broke cover, providing the five-seater with up to 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts). Three new walkaround videos get up close to both, showing off the model's unique features and comparing the two variants.
BMW To Launch 'Viable Hydrogen Car' This Decade
BMW remains one of the few companies in the automotive industry that still sees potential in hydrogen technology. The Bavarian automaker continues its development work on a fuel cell powertrain and it seems that a production model using that power unit is finally coming in the next few years. This is not just a prediction or an assumption but a confirmation that comes from BMW Group’s CEO.
Fiat Strada And Ram 700 Score Just One Star In Latin NCAP Crash Test
The Fiat Strada and Ram 700 are unibody pickup trucks that would be roughly comparable in purpose to the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. The New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) for Latin America and the Caribbean recently tested the pair of Stellantis-family trucks, and they managed to earn just one star out of a possible five.
Ford Designer Throws Shade At GMC Over Sierra EV's Infotainment
The GMC Sierra EV has finally been revealed, giving buyers an additional option if they're in the market for an electric truck. However, it appears that Ford's current Experience Design Director Ryan McManus isn't totally amused with the new GMC EV truck, particularly with how its infotainment system was designed.
2024 Alfa Romeo Sports Car: Everything We Know
Alfa Romeo has built some truly epic sports cars throughout its history. You can time travel all the way back to the early 1930s and find the 8C 2300 Monza, or to the mid-1960s to gawk at the 33 Stradale. Even more recently, the Alfa Romeo 8C and 4C whet our appetites for beautiful designs packed with personality.
BMW Says We Should Keep Our Eyes Peeled For An M5 Touring On The Nurburgring
It took BMW twelve years to bring back the M Touring after discontinuing the M5 E61 in 2010. However, the smaller M3 Touring is not available in North America where you also can't have the Audi RS4 Avant or the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate. The silver lining is those reports about a US-bound M5 Touring have now evolved past the gossip stage. The M man himself, Frank van Meel, suggests Bavaria is prepping a belated answer to the RS6 and E63 long-roofs.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
36K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 1