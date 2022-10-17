Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.

