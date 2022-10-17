ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar

Brighton controlled Nottingham Forest but could not break down the Tricky Trees in a scoreless draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. The Seagulls were very good but could not get manager Roberto De Zerbi a first Premier League win despite holding 70 percent of the ball and attempting 19 of the game’s 22 shots.
BBC

Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
BBC

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future." Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only...
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Fulham v Aston Villa w/ the Fulhamish Podcast!

With Fulham written off at the start of the season by many neutrals, what has Dan made of Fulham’s season thus far?. What can be made of Marco Silva’s reign as Fulham boss thus far and what have been the noticeable differences between him and the way Scott Parker took charge of The Cottagers?
The Guardian

Ireland advance at T20 World Cup and send West Indies crashing out early

Ireland have beaten West Indies by nine wickets in Hobart to book their place in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup and send the former champions crashing out. After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Windies could only post 146 for five, with Brandon King scoring an unbeaten 62. Ireland’s spinners played their part with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs. Odean Smith added a rapid 19 late in the innings, but the 147 target always looked modest.

