Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores Wonderful Header To Open Scoring Against West Ham
Watch Darwin Nunez's brilliant header as Liverpool go 1-0 up at home to West Ham in the Premier League.
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar
Brighton controlled Nottingham Forest but could not break down the Tricky Trees in a scoreless draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. The Seagulls were very good but could not get manager Roberto De Zerbi a first Premier League win despite holding 70 percent of the ball and attempting 19 of the game’s 22 shots.
BBC
Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future." Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only...
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.
Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent
Only recently has Giorgi Scalvini been linked to a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Fulham v Aston Villa w/ the Fulhamish Podcast!
With Fulham written off at the start of the season by many neutrals, what has Dan made of Fulham’s season thus far?. What can be made of Marco Silva’s reign as Fulham boss thus far and what have been the noticeable differences between him and the way Scott Parker took charge of The Cottagers?
Ireland advance at T20 World Cup and send West Indies crashing out early
Ireland have beaten West Indies by nine wickets in Hobart to book their place in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup and send the former champions crashing out. After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Windies could only post 146 for five, with Brandon King scoring an unbeaten 62. Ireland’s spinners played their part with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs. Odean Smith added a rapid 19 late in the innings, but the 147 target always looked modest.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Comments / 0