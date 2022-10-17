Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates to debate the issues on Friday
CONWAY, Ark. - The top three candidates in the Arkansas governor's race will square off Friday morning. It's all part of the “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” series. The debate will livestream at 10 a.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. It will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway.
KTBS
TXDOT makes push to 'End the Streak' of deaths on Texas roads
TEXARKANA, Texas - Statistics show that at least one person has died on a Texas roadway every day for the past 22 years. The Texas Department of Transportation has launched a campaign called "End the Streak" to help break the cycle. For the past several years, about 10 people have...
KTBS
Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
KTBS
With fuel tax in jeopardy, audit finds electric vehicle fees inadequate
A recent audit found that Louisiana stands to lose over $320 million in fuel tax revenues over the next 10 years as America transitions to electric vehicles. (Photo credit: WES MULLER/LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR) Louisiana stands to lose over $320 million in fuel tax revenues over the next 10 years unless state...
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
KTBS
Diet not working? Let AI rearrange your plate
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU researchers are using artificial intelligence, or AI, to effectively predict individual responses to different diets, which traditionally have been prescribed using a one-size-fits-all approach. LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center recently partnered with LSU Health New Orleans to leverage new technologies in the fight against the obesity epidemic and health disparities in Louisiana by joining the largest-ever national effort to leverage big data science for precision health.
$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend
Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
theadvocate.com
Law enforcement search for 5 missing Texas kids leads to Baton Rouge; adults arrested
A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said. By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan,...
KTBS
Newtown Shooting-Infowars
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families over Jones' lies that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was a hoax. The verdict came this month in a lawsuit by relatives of eight children and adults killed in the shooting who testified they were harassed and threatened because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones asked for a new trial Friday, calling the trial in Connecticut unfair and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families says they will oppose Jones' request. Twenty children and six educators died in the shooting.
Louisiana's Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here's What to Expect
A cold snap moving into Louisiana this week has many wondering about how cold the winter will be, here's what we know.
KHOU
Suspects in AMBER Alert caught in Louisiana with 1 of 5 missing boys, authorities say
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell were taken into custody near the LSU campus. Harris County authorities said they're being charged with injury to a child.
Parents furious after Louisiana teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly taking cell phone videos up woman's skirt
A casino-goer in Louisiana is under arrest after allegedly shooting intrusive video of a woman without her consent. John T. Metoyer, 56, was taken into custody Monday for an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Comments / 1