Louisiana State

KTBS

Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates to debate the issues on Friday

CONWAY, Ark. - The top three candidates in the Arkansas governor's race will square off Friday morning. It's all part of the “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” series. The debate will livestream at 10 a.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. It will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

TXDOT makes push to 'End the Streak' of deaths on Texas roads

TEXARKANA, Texas - Statistics show that at least one person has died on a Texas roadway every day for the past 22 years. The Texas Department of Transportation has launched a campaign called "End the Streak" to help break the cycle. For the past several years, about 10 people have...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana's child welfare agency

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
KTBS

Diet not working? Let AI rearrange your plate

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU researchers are using artificial intelligence, or AI, to effectively predict individual responses to different diets, which traditionally have been prescribed using a one-size-fits-all approach. LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center recently partnered with LSU Health New Orleans to leverage new technologies in the fight against the obesity epidemic and health disparities in Louisiana by joining the largest-ever national effort to leverage big data science for precision health.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend

Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Newtown Shooting-Infowars

Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families over Jones' lies that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was a hoax. The verdict came this month in a lawsuit by relatives of eight children and adults killed in the shooting who testified they were harassed and threatened because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones asked for a new trial Friday, calling the trial in Connecticut unfair and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families says they will oppose Jones' request. Twenty children and six educators died in the shooting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
GHEENS, LA

