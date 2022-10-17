Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Women's Conference in Wausau approaches
WAUSAU (WJFW) - It can be intimidating for anyone to start a business, but sometimes all that’s needed is some encouragement and support. That's exactly what one conference coming up is designed to do. The event is called the Women Trailblazers and Entrepreneurs Conference. It will gather women who...
WJFW-TV
Genealogy Workshop at Rhinelander library Nov. 12
(WJFW) - The Northwoods Genealogical Society will hold a genealogy workshop at the Rhinelander Public Library on Sat. Nov. 12. The workshop will help people get started on researching their family history. According to a press release, this event is designed for beginners and a more intermediate event will be...
WJFW-TV
Merrill resident reaches milestone birthday
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A Merrill resident reached a milestone today, turning 100 years old. To celebrate, a birthday party was held at the Bell Tower Residence to mark the special occasion. Lillian Lorraine Janzam was born on October 21, 1922 in a rural community. Her mother passed away when she...
WJFW-TV
Oneida County Health Department offers flu vaccines
RHINELANDER - It's that time of year again when the flu virus becomes common and spreads across the country and across the Northwoods. . But the Oneida County Health Department is ready once again to help you protect yourself from the virus. The department now offers flu vaccines at the...
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes students trade in school bus for fire truck ride
THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW)- A yearly tradition in Three Lakes which has not happened for the past two years returned today. The town's fire department holds one day each year where a select group of students get to ride in a fire truck to school. The fire department does educational...
WJFW-TV
Annual "Not So Scary" Halloween Trail returns to Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- It may not be Halloween yet, however if you were at the YMCA of Northwoods today you would thought so. Families gathered to the Stony Pines Trail to participate in the 17th annual 'Not So Scary' Halloween Trail. Kids were dressed as incredible characters such as Pikachu, Aaron Rodgers, and even friendly neighborhood Spider Man was also in appearance. Organizer Laurie Bielen, says a lot of parents are happy this event is back in action.
WJFW-TV
Skateboard enthusiasts show off their skills at pop up event in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - If you drove by the Rhinelander District Library on Saturday, the parking lot may have been filled with something else other than cars. It was the location for youth skate park group, Over It's forth pop up skate-park event. Over it is a youth led organization that strives to create new positive spaces for youth development in Rhinelander. Anthony Gaudioso the president of the organization says while it may be fun to have a spot to skate around with his friends, it means much more than that.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Soccer Moves Up In Playoffs Defeating Ashland
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander played a great game defensively and offensively against Ashland. Rhinelander was on a 3 game winning streak before entering this game. The Hodags set the tone for the game early, going into the 2nd half 3-0. They're able to ultimately score again and shutout Ashland 4-0.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk beats Shawano to claim regional victory
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW) - #5 Shawano traveled to #1 Tomahawk for a fighting chance at the Regional Championship spot. The Hatchets came into this game undefeated in the conference with a 10-0 record. They won 3 sets to 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-18). Shawano Community High School unfortunately gets...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander outlasts Lakeland Union in PK's to claim regional title in epic finish
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union and Rhinelander have faced off two times this season before their matchup on Friday, splitting both the games. In Rhinelander, the Hodags won 2-0. In Minocqua, Lakeland Union won 2-0, so something had to give in the regional final. After full-time ended, the score remained...
WJFW-TV
Level-1 high school football playoff preview
NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
WJFW-TV
Edgar dominates Turtle Lake in opening playoff game
EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- Edgar came in to their opening round game against Turtle Lake with a 8-1 record, finishing with a share of the Marawood conference championship. Turtle Lake was 5-4, finishing T-4th in the Dunn-St. Croix conference standings. Edgar dominated both sides of the ball, winning this one 42-6.
Comments / 0