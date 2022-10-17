Read full article on original website
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism
Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey To 49ers In Pre-Deadline Stunner
The Carolina Panthers’ fire sale appears to be on, beginning with a blockbuster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Carolina traded former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport chipped in with the details, reporting the Panthers would receive second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2025.
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: Panthers Were In ‘Deep Talks’ With This Team
The 49ers apparently weren’t the only NFC West team that was interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco pulled off a stunner Thursday night, sending three total draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for McCaffrey. While reporting the news of the blockbuster trade, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Los Angeles Rams also were in “deep talks” with John Lynch and company about a potential McCaffrey deal.
NFL Odds: Five Most Popular Week 7 Bets In Eyes Of Betting Public
Interested in making a wager on Week 7 in the NFL? The betting public has indicated plenty of popular plays across the league’s slate. Here are five of the most lopsided moneyline, spread and total bets entering the Week 7 slate, as shared Friday by DraftKings Sportsbook. No way...
‘One Of The Best?’ Patriots Wideout Earns High Praise From NFL Analyst
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of an impressive NFL campaign, and the 25-year-old garnered some noteworthy recognition from one former NFL player. Dan Orlovsky, who formerly served as an NFL quarterback for seven years, believes that Meyers — after four games played this season...
Disgruntled Jets WR Elijah Moore Back at Team Facility, Won't Play Sunday
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that disgruntled New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore is back at the team’s facility Friday. Moore was excused from Thursday’s practice for what the Jets called a “personal day.” The 22-year-old subsequently requested a trade as he continues to be frustrated over his lack of involvement in New York’s offense. Through six games, Moore has tallied just 16 receptions for 203 scoreless yards. He was not targeted in last Sunday’s 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers, despite being in on 58% of the snaps.
Jerry Jones Basically Confirms Throwing Heated F-Bomb At Robert Kraft
ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft had a heated exchange during an NFL owners meeting in New York. On Friday, Jones basically confirmed the verbal dustup, which reportedly involved him telling Kraft, “Don’t (expletive) with me,” as the league’s owners voted 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin negotiations on a new contract with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Lions' D'Andre Swift Questionable Sunday vs. Cowboys
D’Andre Swift is questionable to play Sunday for the Detroit Lions, the Lions’ official website reports. Swift has missed two games due to a shoulder injury. The Lions back still hasn’t put in a full practice since the injury but did practice in a limited fashion all week. Like so many other players this week, Swift is set up to be a game-time decision. When healthy, he is one of the better running backs in the game, but availability is not always an ability he possesses. Swift has now missed nine games in two-plus seasons.
Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Expects to Play Monday Night
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday night’s contest against the Chicago Bears. Jones has missed the past three games due to a sprained ankle suffered in Week 3’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. New England is scheduled to practice on Thursday, with the 24-year-0ld hoping to gain clearance during the session.
Jonathan Taylor Will Play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor will play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts, the Colts’ official website reports. Taylor has missed the past two games for the Colts due to an ankle sprain but will return for an important divisional game versus the Tennessee Titans. The Colts lost the first matchup between these two teams.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Surgery
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks following knee surgery. After recovering from a torn ACL throughout the offseason, Dobbins will now be set to miss more time as he’ll need knee surgery after a tweak in their Week 6 defeat to the New York Giants. It leaves Kenyan Drake as the lead back, with Mike Davis as his backup for the foreseeable future. Drake should be considered a hot waiver wire pickup leading into this week’s action. The Ravens will look to get above .500 this Sunday as they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns.
Lions WR D.J. Chark Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Cowboys
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, per the team’s Twitter. Chark has only suited up for three games this season and has not had the chance to become a complementary piece alongside top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’ll have to wait another week as he continues to sit out with the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 3. The Lions will look to get their first win since Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Saints QB Andy Dalton Expected to Start Thursday vs. Cardinals
As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports, New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals. This would be Dalton’s fourth straight start as he continues to fill in for the injured Jameis Winston. New Orleans has gone 1-2 across Dalton’s three outings, its offense averaging 30 points per game over that stretch.
NFL Week 7 Picks: Saints-Cardinals Prop; Three-Team Teaser To Consider
Let’s take a quick look at another lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game and then see if I can convince you on a few teaser legs for the rest of the NFL Week 7 slate. We’re trying to build on Week 6, where you could have made $160 on a $100 bet if you followed our three-team, six-point teaser.
Tom Brady Shoots Down Speculation Of In-Season Retirement
Despite the slow on-field start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the nonstop chatter regarding martial problems, quarterback Tom Brady is not thinking about hanging it up mid-season like some talking heads will have you believe. Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms and Mike Florio speculated on that topic Tuesday with...
Saints Vs. Cardinals Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Now that Week 6 of the NFL regular season is behind us, let’s try to start Week 7 off on the winning track with the big “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. Here are three bets to make for this marquee...
49ers DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. Bosa missed the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, and it showed for the team’s defense. The 49ers had not allowed more than 19 points in their first five games but ended up allowing 28 in last Sunday’s defeat. It’s a significant boost to a San Francisco defense that was without seven starters on Sunday. It’s just in time for a blockbuster matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 7.
Take First Look At Christian McCaffrey In 49ers Uniform
Not even 24 hours after the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, the star running back was in uniform for the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey made his first appearance for the 49ers at practice Friday, and in his new jersey, he also sported a new number. Take a look at McCaffrey in his 49ers digs here:
