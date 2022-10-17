ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance

CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois sees job gains, but unemployment rate remains unchanged

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ unemployment rate remained unchanged through the month of September, according to the latest data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Utilizing additional data from the U.S. Labor Department, IDES officials say statewide unemployment remained at 4.5 percent in the month of September.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy