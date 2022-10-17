Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance
CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
1470 WMBD
Illinois sees job gains, but unemployment rate remains unchanged
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ unemployment rate remained unchanged through the month of September, according to the latest data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Utilizing additional data from the U.S. Labor Department, IDES officials say statewide unemployment remained at 4.5 percent in the month of September.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Galesburg homicide arrested in Florida, extradited for court appearance
GALESBURG, Ill. – A Galesburg man was arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting death we reported on back in July. Authorities say Asheem Afutu, 33, has been extradited back to Knox County from Florida, and made an appearance in court Friday on charges of First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.
Comments / 0