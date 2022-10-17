ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Elyria man has sticker shock after opening his recent electric bill

By Tara Morgan
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
A man in Elyria is experiencing sticker shock after he got in the mail a whopper of an electricity bill.

The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council or NOPEC transitioned more than a half million people to their default service in an effort to save them money.

Roger Neff had to get on a payment plan to help settle up his bill but is seeking more advice or help.

He says he got a letter a couple of months ago from NOPEC about how he would be better off, for now, with the default service.

Neff called News 5 after he opened his most recent utility bill.

"Holy moly I was totally shocked,” said Neff.

The bill is for more than eight hundred dollars due this month.

Tara Morgan | News 5

"I thought for sure I wasn't the only one in this situation, I was just looking for a solution, maybe some help," he said.

According to FirstEnergy, people who were automatically enrolled in the government aggregation program through NOPEC were transitioned from NOPEC to their FirstEnergy utility default because their price to compare was lower than NOPEC’s.

Back in August, NOPEC called the move a proactive step to save its customers money.

However, FirstEnergy says customers may still owe money based on electric use in the summer months, so they are on the hook.

"It's just quite a shock because I went back through my bills. In June, I paid $101. July, August and September I was paying $145 and to go to $250 probably, and they told me it would take about 10 months,” said Neff.

Rachael Belz is the Director for the Ohio Consumers Power Alliance, which is a non-profit that works on utility and electricity issues.

"If I was a community member of NOPEC I would wonder what my membership was getting me,” said Belz.

Belz says this isn’t the best timing.

“We're most concerned about the people at their homes not being compromised in some way where they don't have heat, they don't have electricity, not having what they need especially going into winter,” said Belz.

Neff is retired and on a fixed income.

"As far as I was concerned, I was paying my bill on time and everything was okay,” said Neff.

He’s now looking at how and where to make cuts in his personal budget to pay the bill.

"I like to pay my bills on time and I'm not going to be able to do this,” said Neff.

FirstEnergy says customers will not see service interruptions as a result of this switch.

NOPEC plans to resume electric aggregation service next June. You can find more information on NOPEC’s website at nopec.org/return , or call NOPEC’s customer care center at 855-667-3201, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments / 37

AP_001324.16aaa4c9da664b8ab4e478b7bd17bbca.1458
5d ago

What type of lunacy is this. This customer is being robbed. How can NOPEC possibly save him $$$ when he’s been paying his bills on time but unexpectedly receives an $800 bill. Unbelievable. It doesn’t make sense.

Reply(1)
17
Marjorie Jancar
5d ago

No one remembers in the 70s how electric company said raising bills to fund the power plant would save everyone money. Never did get the break. I was very young but remember people talking about how great it would be. Never happen and most power plant energy went elsewhere . And now pushing EV cars as a way to save. Don’t believe them

Reply(1)
6
William Michael
5d ago

Why has nobody started a class action lawsuit against NOPEC? We were automatically opted in without our consent, then our bills skyrocketed, then some of us called them out on it and opted back out, then they tell us “oh it will take several months to switch you back over, meanwhile we’ll continue charging you outrageous rates.” HOW IS THIS EVEN LEGAL??

Reply(2)
4
 

Cleveland.com

Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What caused local propane company to suddenly close

A Medina propane company that shuttered suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold, filed for bankruptcy last week, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Its customers — some of whom pre-paid thousands of dollars for propane service that won't be fulfilled — may now see refunds through the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation process, according to the statement.
MEDINA, OH
