Chicago coming back to Las Vegas in 2023, playing live at The Venetian Theatre

Chicago is coming back to Las Vegas in 2023.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will host the band at The Venetian Theatre for the sixth year in a row. The band is set to have eight shows at the venue.

The dates for the shows are planned as follows:

February 24

February 25

March 1

March 3

March 4

March 8

March 10

March 11

The shows are set to start around 8 p.m.

Ticketmaster says that tickets start around $49.95, and they will go on sale on Monday, October 24.

More information can be found here .