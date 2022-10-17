ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chicago coming back to Las Vegas in 2023, playing live at The Venetian Theatre

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OLCt_0icjCazk00

Chicago is coming back to Las Vegas in 2023.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will host the band at The Venetian Theatre for the sixth year in a row. The band is set to have eight shows at the venue.

The dates for the shows are planned as follows:

  • February 24
  • February 25
  • March 1
  • March 3
  • March 4
  • March 8
  • March 10
  • March 11

The shows are set to start around 8 p.m.

Ticketmaster says that tickets start around $49.95, and they will go on sale on Monday, October 24.

More information can be found here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Space Station passes over Las Vegas

Viewing Las Vegas from the air is always a pleasure, viewing it from space is out of this world. Shortly before noon on Friday, the International Space Station passed over the Las Vegas Valley at an altitude of around 250 miles above the earth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxwilmington.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy