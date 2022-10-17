CASPER, Wyo. — Members of the Kiwanis Club of Casper were joined by friends and family Thursday to bag hundreds of pancake meals for area schoolchildren. “When COVID hit, we had to cancel two of our annual Pancake Breakfast fundraisers. We wanted to still do something for the community,” said Linda Miller, the club’s assistant secretary. “We came up with our Homemade Pancake Breakfast bags through the Food for Thought Project.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO