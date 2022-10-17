Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Casper Kiwanis Club bags 900 pancake meals for area schoolchildren
CASPER, Wyo. — Members of the Kiwanis Club of Casper were joined by friends and family Thursday to bag hundreds of pancake meals for area schoolchildren. “When COVID hit, we had to cancel two of our annual Pancake Breakfast fundraisers. We wanted to still do something for the community,” said Linda Miller, the club’s assistant secretary. “We came up with our Homemade Pancake Breakfast bags through the Food for Thought Project.
(PHOTOS) Flower power: Casper florist gives bouquets at random to mark ‘Petal It Forward’ day
CASPER, Wyo. — Dana Volney, a marketing professional working for Keefe’s Flowers, parked the familiar florist’s van in a parking lot between the Townsend Justice Center and the downtown Post Office on Wednesday afternoon. Volney and another Keefe’s employee chose the post office as their first stop...
(PHOTOS) Trail Busters 4-H Haunted Barn provides frights, fun for community
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s spooky season in Natrona County, and at the Trail Busters 4-H Club’s annual Haunted Barn, there are plenty of frights to go around. The theme of this year’s Haunted Barn is “Nightmares in the Attic,” and the many winding pathways and rooms of the barn are filled to the brim with creepy characters.
Scooter’s Coffee celebrates grand opening
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s newest coffee shop has been serving locals for a little over three weeks, but today Scooter’s Coffee is officially celebrating its grand opening. “It’s been going great so far,” store owner Grant Johnson said with a smile. “We had a couple weeks to prepare with our soft opening, so we’re all working together as a team.”
Obituaries: Zavada; Rainbolt; Cutts; Varah-Tipton
Eric Andrew Zavada, 57, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Newcomer Casper Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022. Eric was born July 8, 1965, in Wheatridge, Colorado, to Lauretta Clay and Bert Zavada. He joined his siblings, Laura...
Obituaries: Foote; Eckenrode; Evans; Caves
Brian James Foote, 45 years old, died October 12, 2022, at his home in Casper, Wyoming, of natural causes. He was born June 19, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Jewel and Cecil Foote. Brian attended schools in Casper and graduated from N.C. in the Class of 1995. He later graduated from MMI in Phoenix, Arizona. Brian married in 2007 and later divorced. Together, they had one son, Gryffin Foote.
County conducting market study for county employee pay
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners is conducting a study into the pay of neighboring local governments’ employees, in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. After the budget for the coming fiscal year was set in July — during which the commissioners...
Morad Park to temporarily close on Friday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — Morad Park in Casper will be closed for the day on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a release from the City of Casper, the park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow crews to perform maintenance work on the parking lot. “The...
Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday
Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
(VIDEO) Firefighters douse shrubbery fire Thursday night; witnesses reported fireworks before
CASPER, Wyo. — Fireworks were reportedly seen shortly before city crews responded to a reported wildland fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of South Beverly, according to CFD Engineer Dane Andersen. “Several callers reported a large ornamental bush on fire in the courtyard of an apartment...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Strong winds in Casper forecast, snow expected Sunday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning today for the Casper and Natrona County areas, as winds are expected to get up to roughly 55 mph. Today’s high temperature is 65 degrees, and is expected to drop into the low 30s at night. There is also a chance of rain tonight.
Wyoming mountains to see 12+ inches of snow; Casper has 80% chance of showers by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — With strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels, much of Wyoming will be under either a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch between noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Wind gusts could reach...
NWS: Snow expected by Sunday, 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Winter weather will be blowing in like a lion in central Wyoming as the week wraps up. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a high wind watch goes into effect for central Wyoming on Saturday morning as 35 mph winds are expected alongside possible gusts of up to 70 mph in areas of Casper.
Commissioners, public express concerns over zoning regulations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners are in the midst of reviewing and updating zoning regulations, but early drafts have commissioners — and members of the public — concerned. At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners raised several issues with an early draft of a zoning resolution...
Harrington pleads guilty to felony charges in armed burglary of north Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — One defendant pleaded guilty Friday in Natrona County District Court to his role in an armed burglary of a north Casper home last May. Antonio Harrington, aged 20 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and to pointing an AR-15 at a witness — a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for felony escape
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for a person wanted for felony escape from official detention. According to a release, Jacob Hair, 30, was in the Casper Re-Entry Center when he failed to return on Oct. 20. He was reported as an escapee by 3 p.m. that day, they said.
