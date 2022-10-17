ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Rolling roadblock Tuesday morning on North Cross Valley southbound for bridge work

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists a rolling roadblock will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday southbound on the North Cross Valley Expressway, state Route 309, between exits 6 and 2 in Wilkes Barre for bridge work. The roadblock will last approximately 15 minutes. Please consider an alternate route of travel during this time.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day. It provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

The Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club recently donated to the Wilkes-Barre City Special Needs Playground Project. Mayor George Brown joined members of the Kiwanis Club at a meeting to accept the donation. Donations to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project can be made...
