Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won six national championships as a head football coach for the University of Alabama. Nick Saban has won the Bryant Coach of the Year Award once at Alabama in 2020. The first time Saban captured the NCAA’s college football national coach of the year honor came in 2003 at Louisiana State University. Saban has been named to the watchlist for the Bryant Coach of the Year honor for this season. Alabama suffered a 49-52 loss against Tennessee, but it controls its destiny in the Southeastern Conference. It can get to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff if it wins out the remainder of its regular-season school. The Crimson Tide gets an opportunity to bounce back Saturday versus Miss. State.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO