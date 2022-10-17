Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Watch Alabama WR Tyler Harrell go through pregame warmups for MSU
We have a Tyler Harrell sighting in pregame warmups for Alabama versus Mississippi State. He has yet to make his debut for the Crimson Tide, but tonight could be Harrell’s night. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the transfer wide receiver was available for Tennessee, but he did not play....
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama defeat Mississippi State
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama football defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. Saban’s full presser can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/22/alabama-homecoming-game-msu-marquee-pregame-notes/">. Alabama football is on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium going through pregame before facing Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide looks to redeem itself after losing to Tennessee. ESPN has the call on the homecoming matchup at 6:00 p.m. Below...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense bounces back in shutting down Mississippi State on homecoming
Alabama’s defense heard all the negativity from last week and unleashed fury on Mississippi State. Homecoming was complete for the Crimson Tide as its defense pitched a 30-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama recorded six tackles for loss, four sacks, 13 pass breakups, and seven quarterback hurries. Henry To’oto’o...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama vs Mississippi State Predictions
Alabama football will return home to host Mississippi State in an SEC matchup Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 48...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players react to Alabama Mississippi State
Multiple former Alabama players reacted to Alabama Mississippi State.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama blankets Mississippi State as it leads at the half
Much like the 2021 season, Alabama is lined up across Mississippi State following a difficult loss. And if last season proved anything, the Crimson Tide typically have success against the Bulldogs following its defeat. That good fortune carried over for at least the first half of Saturday’s contest, as Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama set to bounce back against Mississippi State – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama football is prepared to face Mississippi State after a loss to Tennessee. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup for Saturday. The Crimson Tide is trying to get a victory on homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks reclassifies to 2023 class
Desmond Ricks announced he was reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class Saturday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. The IMG product currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and others in his top ten. The former 2024 recruit said...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Eli Ricks first-half performance
Multiple Alabama football fans shared their reaction to Eli Ricks first-half performance against Mississippi State.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
tdalabamamag.com
Will Anderson looks to get back to disruptive ways against Mississippi State
Alabama football’s junior outside linebacker, Will Anderson has found himself in this position before. Anderson knows the feeling of the sharp knife that comes with losing an SEC game on the road on a game-winning field goal. He knows what it feels like to watch opposing teams’ fans pour out from the stands onto the field after their team beat mighty Alabama. He also knows what it feels like to have Mississippi State next up with the feeling of anger and frustration flowing through him.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Alabama top 5-Star targets sport Alabama gear in Thursday game
Two of Alabama football’s top 2023 five-star targets, Qua Russaw and James Smith sported Alabama gear during Carver Montgomery’s Thursday night matchup with Pike Road High School. Russaw had on Georgia gloves with an Alabama table hanging from the back of his pants. Smith wore a pair of...
tdalabamamag.com
Five Bulldogs that look to hand Alabama its second loss of the season
Alabama is trying to bounce back from a loss to Tennessee, but it faces a team that always plays tough. Mississippi State is 5-2 in Mike Leach’s third year as head coach. The Bulldogs lost by 10 (17-27) versus Kentucky, but it has the Battle for Highway 82 on its mind. Mississippi State will do similar things as the Volunteers did to attack the Crimson Tide’s defensive secondary. Alabama’s defensive front has to show up for Saturday’s matchup after being nonexistent last week.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football set to host two top defensive linemen for official visits
Alabama football will host two of the nation’s top 2023 defensive linemen for official visits this weekend. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of Alabama football’s expected official visitors on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban named to Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watchlist
Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won six national championships as a head football coach for the University of Alabama. Nick Saban has won the Bryant Coach of the Year Award once at Alabama in 2020. The first time Saban captured the NCAA’s college football national coach of the year honor came in 2003 at Louisiana State University. Saban has been named to the watchlist for the Bryant Coach of the Year honor for this season. Alabama suffered a 49-52 loss against Tennessee, but it controls its destiny in the Southeastern Conference. It can get to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff if it wins out the remainder of its regular-season school. The Crimson Tide gets an opportunity to bounce back Saturday versus Miss. State.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban screams “F-ck you guys!” to refs after late pass interference penalty
Nick Saban was not happy after Alabama football was called for a late-game pass interference, and he let the referees know.
Comments / 0