Tuscaloosa, AL

Watch Alabama WR Tyler Harrell go through pregame warmups for MSU

We have a Tyler Harrell sighting in pregame warmups for Alabama versus Mississippi State. He has yet to make his debut for the Crimson Tide, but tonight could be Harrell’s night. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the transfer wide receiver was available for Tennessee, but he did not play....
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU

Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/22/alabama-homecoming-game-msu-marquee-pregame-notes/">. Alabama football is on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium going through pregame before facing Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide looks to redeem itself after losing to Tennessee. ESPN has the call on the homecoming matchup at 6:00 p.m. Below...
Alabama vs Mississippi State Predictions

Alabama football will return home to host Mississippi State in an SEC matchup Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 48...
Alabama blankets Mississippi State as it leads at the half

Much like the 2021 season, Alabama is lined up across Mississippi State following a difficult loss. And if last season proved anything, the Crimson Tide typically have success against the Bulldogs following its defeat. That good fortune carried over for at least the first half of Saturday’s contest, as Alabama...
Alabama set to bounce back against Mississippi State – Bama Elite podcast

Alabama football is prepared to face Mississippi State after a loss to Tennessee. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup for Saturday. The Crimson Tide is trying to get a victory on homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks reclassifies to 2023 class

Desmond Ricks announced he was reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class Saturday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. The IMG product currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and others in his top ten. The former 2024 recruit said...
Will Anderson looks to get back to disruptive ways against Mississippi State

Alabama football’s junior outside linebacker, Will Anderson has found himself in this position before. Anderson knows the feeling of the sharp knife that comes with losing an SEC game on the road on a game-winning field goal. He knows what it feels like to watch opposing teams’ fans pour out from the stands onto the field after their team beat mighty Alabama. He also knows what it feels like to have Mississippi State next up with the feeling of anger and frustration flowing through him.
LOOK: Alabama top 5-Star targets sport Alabama gear in Thursday game

Two of Alabama football’s top 2023 five-star targets, Qua Russaw and James Smith sported Alabama gear during Carver Montgomery’s Thursday night matchup with Pike Road High School. Russaw had on Georgia gloves with an Alabama table hanging from the back of his pants. Smith wore a pair of...
Five Bulldogs that look to hand Alabama its second loss of the season

Alabama is trying to bounce back from a loss to Tennessee, but it faces a team that always plays tough. Mississippi State is 5-2 in Mike Leach’s third year as head coach. The Bulldogs lost by 10 (17-27) versus Kentucky, but it has the Battle for Highway 82 on its mind. Mississippi State will do similar things as the Volunteers did to attack the Crimson Tide’s defensive secondary. Alabama’s defensive front has to show up for Saturday’s matchup after being nonexistent last week.
Nick Saban named to Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watchlist

Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won six national championships as a head football coach for the University of Alabama. Nick Saban has won the Bryant Coach of the Year Award once at Alabama in 2020. The first time Saban captured the NCAA’s college football national coach of the year honor came in 2003 at Louisiana State University. Saban has been named to the watchlist for the Bryant Coach of the Year honor for this season. Alabama suffered a 49-52 loss against Tennessee, but it controls its destiny in the Southeastern Conference. It can get to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff if it wins out the remainder of its regular-season school. The Crimson Tide gets an opportunity to bounce back Saturday versus Miss. State.
