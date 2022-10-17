Read full article on original website
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Dr. Oz is getting dragged on Twitter for saying his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, looks like he's 'kicking authority in the balls'
The Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is getting mocked on Twitter after an insult backfired. Oz took a jab at Fetterman, saying his wearing of hoodies made him look like "the man." Some Twitter users said Oz's insult was more of an unintended compliment. Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate nominee...
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
SEAN HANNITY: Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how PA Senate candidate John Fetterman is looking less and less like a viable candidate for office in the state on "Hannity."
Obama praises John Fetterman as someone with whom you can 'have a normal conversation,' says the Pennsylvania Democrat has 'some sense of how the rest of America lives'
Obama during an episode of "Pod Save America" said that Fetterman "cares about people" and is able to connect with them in a genuine way.
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate
For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
BRIAN KILMEADE: Democrats tried to pull a Biden with Fetterman in the basement
"One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade breaks down Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's agenda ahead of the midterm elections in his opening monologue.
John Fetterman is demonstrating the character and courage as a true leader | PennLive letters
Voters should not be pulled into the tactic of the Dr. Mehmet Oz campaign to raise concern over Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s continued recovery from his stroke earlier this year. One should recall the grueling years-long rehabilitation of an earlier prominent Democrat to battle the paralyzing impact of poliomyelitis.
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
John Fetterman Should Have Just Been Transparent With Voters After His Stroke
In the fight to hold onto control of the U.S. Senate, there are few races that are more closely watched and more consequential than the one playing out in the notoriously purple swing state of Pennsylvania.There we have on display a proxy fight—or some may say, a bellwether for what could come should Donald Trump decide to make good on his blind-sourced threats of running again in 2024.On the one hand you have Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, a daytime television talk show host, who opposes abortion at any stage of pregnancy on the grounds that it is murder, but sees...
WGAL
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
SEAN HANNITY: John Fetterman is a giant fraud
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pretending to be an "industrious blue collar worker" on "Hannity."
Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the "rest of the world is looking" to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate.
Biden Trolls 'MAGA' Candidate Dr. Oz as John Fetterman's Lead Disappears
President Joe Biden trolled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz while supporting his Democratic rival John Fetterman during a trip to Pennsylvania. The president backed Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, in visits on Thursday to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Although Fetterman enjoyed a double-digit lead over Oz in some polls released during the summer, his advantage has evaporated as Election Day approaches, with more recent surveys suggesting that the contest could be headed for a photo finish.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Mehmet Oz hopes to preserve GOP seat in battle against John Fetterman
Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities. Senator Pat Toomey, an arch-conservative...
