In the fight to hold onto control of the U.S. Senate, there are few races that are more closely watched and more consequential than the one playing out in the notoriously purple swing state of Pennsylvania.There we have on display a proxy fight—or some may say, a bellwether for what could come should Donald Trump decide to make good on his blind-sourced threats of running again in 2024.On the one hand you have Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, a daytime television talk show host, who opposes abortion at any stage of pregnancy on the grounds that it is murder, but sees...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO