The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
TheDailyBeast

John Fetterman Should Have Just Been Transparent With Voters After His Stroke

In the fight to hold onto control of the U.S. Senate, there are few races that are more closely watched and more consequential than the one playing out in the notoriously purple swing state of Pennsylvania.There we have on display a proxy fight—or some may say, a bellwether for what could come should Donald Trump decide to make good on his blind-sourced threats of running again in 2024.On the one hand you have Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, a daytime television talk show host, who opposes abortion at any stage of pregnancy on the grounds that it is murder, but sees...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the "rest of the world is looking" to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate.
Newsweek

Biden Trolls 'MAGA' Candidate Dr. Oz as John Fetterman's Lead Disappears

President Joe Biden trolled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz while supporting his Democratic rival John Fetterman during a trip to Pennsylvania. The president backed Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, in visits on Thursday to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Although Fetterman enjoyed a double-digit lead over Oz in some polls released during the summer, his advantage has evaporated as Election Day approaches, with more recent surveys suggesting that the contest could be headed for a photo finish.
