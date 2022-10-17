Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records

Read full article on original website
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the new messages from...
Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day
A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.
Trump raid was Biden 'metastasizing' Nixon-Obama tact of targeting political enemies: Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz joined Mark Levin on "Life, Liberty & Levin" to sound off on the Biden administration's targeting of former President Donald Trump with a raid on his home.
Mystery robocall thanks Democrats in competitive Georgia races for supporting abortion rights of ‘birthing persons’
A political robocall made to tens of thousands of Georgians thanked a vulnerable congressional Democrat and the Democratic nominee for governor for protecting the rights of “birthing persons” to “have an abortion up until the date of birth” — targeting abortion rights tension in the competitive races.
DeSantis, Biden hurricane recovery actions show how 2024 race might shape up
DeSantis hurricane recovery actions a huge hit as even Biden admits potential opponent did a ‘remarkable’ job. Result shows how 2024 race might shape up.
Student debt relief can move ‘full speed ahead’ despite temporary hold, Education Secretary pledges
The head of the Education Department pledged Saturday to keep “moving full speed ahead” on plans to implement President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program, coming a day after a federal appeals court put a temporary hold on it, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy while it’s under review.
Shalanda Young has quietly become central to Joe Biden’s presidency. Her most important work may be yet to come.
As Washington obsesses over polls, fundraising and closing campaign messages, a high-stakes legislative battle is waiting on the other side of the midterm elections. Lawmakers will have a little more than a month to reach an agreement to fund the government, with officials on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue keenly aware that the election results — and the spending wars they could portend in the years ahead — elevate the stakes of a process that is rarely without drama or risks.
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department’s top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access “comply with international human rights and treaty obligations,” according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
Democrats predict an ‘extremely busy’ lame duck. Here’s what’s on the agenda
A packed legislative to-do list awaits Congress when it returns to session after the midterms — and Democrats, who currently control both chambers, will face a ticking clock to enact key priorities if Republicans win back the House or manage to flip the Senate in the upcoming elections. Senate...
Former Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testifies as a defense witness for former Trump adviser Tom Barrack
Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testified on Thursday during the foreign lobbying trial of Tom Barrack, a former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, as the defense tried to knock down allegations that Barrack was acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Mnuchin testified about a meeting with...
Top Crist aide who resigned charged with assault
The former top aide to Democratic candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident shortly before he left the campaign, according to court records. Austin Durrer was charged with second-degree assault on Tuesday in Cambridge, Maryland. On the same day, Durrer...
Former US Capitol Police officer on trial for allegedly telling rioter to delete evidence related to attack
A former US Capitol police officer on trial for allegedly telling a January 6, 2021, rioter to delete evidence related to the attack also told the rioter he thought some of the “agitators” that day were Antifa, according to prosecutors. A day after the attack, officer Michael Riley...
