ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FDA facing Adderall shortage

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZWPg_0icj9l3h00

(WTVO) — A key medicine used to help attention disorders is in short supply, according to a federal agency.

The Food and Drug Administration said that Adderall, a prescription medication used to help attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is in low supply across the country. Pharmacies are having trouble keeping up with demand.

Some manufacturers make higher dosages that will not replenish until next January, while others are missing ingredients for making it. An official with OSF Healthcare said that they do not know when the shortage might end.

“Well, the issue has been different target dates, targeted at resolving the issue,” said Jerry Storm, senior vice president of pharmacy services at OSF Healthcare. “It was supposed to be resolved in the middle of October. Well, we’re there and it’s still there. Now they are saying could be on and off until the middle of January.”

Diagnoses for ADHD have increased, also leaving supplies low. The FDA said that it will continue to monitor and give supply updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison

(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois.  George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old Kelly Bryan Schneider, who’s currently doing time for […]
THOMSON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

G-K denies Stillman Valley outright BNC championship

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For eight straight weeks the Stillman Valley Cardinals held down the top spot in the Big Northern Conference all to themselves. They couldn’t do it on the final week. Genoa-Kingston denied the Cardinals the outright Big Northern champinoship Friday night by edging the Cardinals 32-28. Traven Atterberry rushed for 122 […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2022-23 IHSA football playoff pairings

(WTVO/WQRF) — Here is where local area teams landed in the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings. CLASS 1A:#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)#11 Dakota (5-4) […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

BMO Harris Bank Center has a new name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, it was known as the MetroCentre. Then, it was the BMO Harris Bank Center. Now, the venue in downtown Rockford has a new name: the BMO Center. The Rockford IceHogs announced the new name Thursday as part of their partnership with the bank. Just days before the hockey team’s […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville school receives one of multiple false shooter threats in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Craig High School was one of five southeastern Wisconsin schools which received false “active shooter” alarms on Thursday. According to police, the calls were reported to be computer generated and similar in nature. At 11:10 a.m., the Rock County Communications Center was notified of a shooting taking place […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy