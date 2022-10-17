Ohio County, WV — From Spiderman to unicorns, it was all at The Ohio Valley Mall for the Monster at the Mall 5K Run and Walk for Coats for Kids. "We started Monsters at the Mall in 2018 as a way to help out with the Coats for Kids program. We wanted to find a way to help kids in the Ohio Valley whose families are struggling and coats for kids is such a fantastic program. we thought it'd be a great cause to benefit,” said Race Director Alonna Morrison.

