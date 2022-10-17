Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
WTOV 9
Red Ribbon week walk held in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, OH — Members of The Phoenix Program, Jefferson County officials and others came together for the Red Ribbon week walk to raise awareness about drug use. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. Steubenville city manager Jim Mavromatis and county prosecutor Jane Hanlin were just some of the officials present. They're attendance represents the resources recovering addicts have at their disposal.
WTOV 9
'A monumental impact': New cancer center a game-changer for region
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A regional cancer center will be taking the location of the former OVMC, providing critical care to not only those in Wheeling but the whole region. West Virginia has the second-highest cancer mortality rate in the nation, and in the Wheeling area, about 1,200 cases are diagnosed a year by WVU Cancer Institute.
WTOV 9
Carrollton Superintendent David Quattrochi suspended
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent David Quattrochi has been suspended with pay on unnamed allegations brought before the state. According to our news partners at the Times Reporter, allegations were made to the Ohio Department of Education's Office of Professional Conduct. The school board has...
WTOV 9
Fundraising efforts of Church Women United lauded
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Church Women United gathered with the mayor of Weirton to recognize October as UNICEF month. UNICEF is a worldwide organization that meets the needs for children and third world countries. The funds raised during this time will be distributed to those in need of food,...
WTOV 9
Monster at the Mall 5K Run and Walk benefits Coats for Kids.
Ohio County, WV — From Spiderman to unicorns, it was all at The Ohio Valley Mall for the Monster at the Mall 5K Run and Walk for Coats for Kids. "We started Monsters at the Mall in 2018 as a way to help out with the Coats for Kids program. We wanted to find a way to help kids in the Ohio Valley whose families are struggling and coats for kids is such a fantastic program. we thought it'd be a great cause to benefit,” said Race Director Alonna Morrison.
WTOV 9
Bridge accidents near Empire put focus on winter driving
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A series of incidents took place on Ohio 7 earlier this morning on the Goose Run Bridge near Empire. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge was slippery due to weather conditions. A single-vehicle crash sent one driver to East Liverpool for non-threatening...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office, Fraternal Order of Police reach agreement
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police have unanimously decided on terms for a new union deal that was approved by the Belmont County Commission. This agreement is somewhat of an outlier to a national trend where union contracts are...
WTOV 9
Basil's breakfast benefits vets, Kelsey's Christmas
WEIRTON, W.Va. — At Basil's in Weirton, they are hosting a free breakfast for veterans while benefitting Kelsey’s Christmas. "Every year, and the past three years on Veteran’s Day from 7-9 a.m.,” advanced planning specialist Jeff Dopp said. “All veterans are welcome, and they can bring a guest. We started doing this three years ago, like I said, to just kind of say thank you to all the veterans around the area that have served in the past.”
WTOV 9
Tattoo Shop raises money for local animals
Ohio County, WV — The SPFX Tattoo shop in Warwood held their annual tattooing for a good cause event. At the event people could walk in and get tattoos with a $100 minimum and a part of the proceeds from the tattoos went to the Ohio County SPCA --- A local organization that helps with raising money for animals.
WTOV 9
Monroe County man jailed on rape charge
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A Cameron, Ohio man has been arrested in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crime happened in Adams Township late Sunday night and shortly after they executed a search warrant at Tim Ollom's residence. Ollom was thereafter arrested.
Comments / 0