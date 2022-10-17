ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

WIFR

Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Fire breaks out at Rockford's Texas Roadhouse

Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Loves Park autism center holds sensory friendly ‘trunk …. A lot of Halloween events took place in the stateline on Saturday, including one held by the Superhero...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Belvidere group holds 'trunk or treat' job fair

A local organization spent Saturday afternoon combining Halloween with a job fair. Belvidere group holds ‘trunk or treat’ job fair. A local organization spent Saturday afternoon combining Halloween with a job fair. Loves Park autism center holds sensory friendly ‘trunk …. A lot of Halloween events took...
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Near 11th st

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 3:30...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Five Guys coming to Machesney Park

A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. Loves Park autism center holds sensory friendly ‘trunk …. A lot of Halloween...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

A look at the history of Rockford's Lorden Building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 40 year old BMO Harris Bank Center has changed its name to the BMO Center on Thursday. This comes after the Ice Hogs and BMO Bank extended their partnership for the next nine years. Rockford Public Library celebrates 150 years as construction …. Currently,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Male Shooting Victim In Rockford After Midnight

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. At approximately 12:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near South Beloit

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County. This is Jackson’s fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, admitting in a plea agreement that...
MAYWOOD, IL
MyStateline.com

Freeport residents want an end to 14-year gang feud

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Residents in Freeport are calling for an end to a 14-year gang feud that police believe could be connected numerous incidents of violence, including recent homicides. Freeport residents want an end to 14-year gang feud. Residents in...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Illinois State Police Report: Oct. 13-18

OGLE COUNTY – Maurice Q. Hunter, 21, of Hampton, Georgia was stopped for improper lane usage on Oct. 15 at 12:21 a.m. at Caron Road and McConaughy Avenue in Rochelle. Hunter was charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and was released on an I-Bond. Bianca Garcia,...
ROCHELLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Suspect, For The Murder of a 5 Year Old

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Beloit PD:. An individual wanted for several felonies and for questioning in the homicide...
GREEN BAY, WI

