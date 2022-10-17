Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
MyStateline.com
Fire breaks out at Rockford's Texas Roadhouse
Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Loves Park autism center holds sensory friendly ‘trunk …. A lot of Halloween events took place in the stateline on Saturday, including one held by the Superhero...
MyStateline.com
Belvidere group holds 'trunk or treat' job fair
A local organization spent Saturday afternoon combining Halloween with a job fair. Belvidere group holds ‘trunk or treat’ job fair. A local organization spent Saturday afternoon combining Halloween with a job fair. Loves Park autism center holds sensory friendly ‘trunk …. A lot of Halloween events took...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Near 11th st
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 3:30...
MyStateline.com
Shane Bouma sentenced to life in prison for strangling Machesney Park woman to death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Department hosted its annual Pumpkins and Police event Friday evening. The fifth year in a row. New Illinois bill would financially support families …. Advocates in Illinois are pushing to get more financial support for Gold Star and Fallen Hero families in the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Couple Of Shooting Incidents
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Couple of shooting incidents in the last 72 hours,. According to the call logs.
MyStateline.com
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. Loves Park autism center holds sensory friendly ‘trunk …. A lot of Halloween...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
MyStateline.com
A look at the history of Rockford's Lorden Building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 40 year old BMO Harris Bank Center has changed its name to the BMO Center on Thursday. This comes after the Ice Hogs and BMO Bank extended their partnership for the next nine years. Rockford Public Library celebrates 150 years as construction …. Currently,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Male Shooting Victim In Rockford After Midnight
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. At approximately 12:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of...
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near South Beloit
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the...
Rockford police search for gunman who shot man Saturday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police say one man was hurt during an early morning shooting on Saturday. According to a post on the department’s Twitter page at 12:57 a.m., the shooting happened in the 600 block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
WIFR
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County. This is Jackson’s fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, admitting in a plea agreement that...
MyStateline.com
Freeport residents want an end to 14-year gang feud
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Residents in Freeport are calling for an end to a 14-year gang feud that police believe could be connected numerous incidents of violence, including recent homicides. Freeport residents want an end to 14-year gang feud. Residents in...
Rochelle News-Leader
Illinois State Police Report: Oct. 13-18
OGLE COUNTY – Maurice Q. Hunter, 21, of Hampton, Georgia was stopped for improper lane usage on Oct. 15 at 12:21 a.m. at Caron Road and McConaughy Avenue in Rochelle. Hunter was charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and was released on an I-Bond. Bianca Garcia,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Suspect, For The Murder of a 5 Year Old
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Beloit PD:. An individual wanted for several felonies and for questioning in the homicide...
Comments / 0