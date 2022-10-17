The Laredo Builders Association celebrated the 25th anniversary of the annual Parade of Homes this year as it showed off 11 properties throughout the city from Oct. 14-16. There were nine builders featured in the event with two homes each from ARIVA Homes and SKG Homes and one each from Armadillo Homes, B&B Homes, Paisano Homes, QS Designs, RE Signature Homes, SN Design & Build, and WestWind Homes. They were nine subdivisions with homes located in Covey at Antlers Crossing, Cuatros Vientos Sur, D&J Alexander, El Eden, Lago Del Valle, Lomas Del Sur, Midtown, Royal Oaks, and Villas San Agustin.

LAREDO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO