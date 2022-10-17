Read full article on original website
ALFA celebrates 25th anniversary, recognizes community leaders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Association of Logistics and Forwarding Agents, Inc. held its 2022 Outstanding Commitment Awards and 25th Anniversary Gala at Valdivian Events last week. Outstanding Commitment Awards were given to four community leaders who distinguished themselves for their service to...
Laredo College Fall Fest returning with Lucha Libre, family activities this weekend
After a two-year hiatus, Laredo College is gearing up to once again host their Fall Fest this weekend at its south campus. The event will provide plenty of entertainment for Laredo families looking to get in the Halloween spirit. With Laredo College serving as the host of the events, a...
TAMIU holding 13th annual Make a Difference Day at North Central Park
Students, faculty and staff are coming together to volunteer Saturday, Oct. 22 as Texas A&M International University celebrates its annual Make a Difference Day. The focus of this year’s Make a Difference Day for TAMIU will be on planting trees and improving beautification at North Central Park located at 10202 International Blvd. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. as volunteers will meet at TAMIU and bus to the park.
RGISC invites locals to guided kayak tour of the Rio Grande
Ever wanted to kayak the Rio Grande but don't have the gear? The Rio Grande International Study Center is offering an opportunity for locals looking to get their feet wet in kayaking during the Loving Laredo Paddle event. The event, which takes locals on a 5-mile guided kayak tour down...
Lake Casa Blanca offering guided night hike on Halloween weekend
Spooky season has truly arrived in the Laredo area, with a variety of organizations bringing out the cobwebs and skeletons and hosting Halloween-themed events around the town. Lake Casa Blanca International State Park is hosting the latest spooky event to add to your Halloween calendar, with the park offering a special guided night hike around the park on Friday, October 28.
New PNC Bank coming to Laredo. Here's the address, expected completion date
A permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows that a new PNC Bank is coming to Laredo. Here's the address and expected construction completion date. Overall, the permit shows that the new PNC Bank will be located at 802 Hildago St. with construction set to begin...
Doctors Hospital, City of Laredo to host Mobile Health Village
Doctors Hospital of Laredo and the Laredo Physicians Group are partnering with the City of Laredo Health Department to host a Mobile Health Village health fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 21 teaching visitors about preventative health services. The fair will be located in the northeast parking...
Fall Fest returning to Laredo College South Campus
After a two-year hiatus, Laredo College is excited to bring back the Fall Fest for an exciting afternoon full of free entertainment for people of all ages. Community members from Laredo and surrounding areas will be able to enjoy a fun-filled, family-friendly outing on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-9 p.m. at the Laredo College South Campus. Admission is free and open to the public.
LMC to host 13th annual Angel of Hope ceremony
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo Medical Center will honor cancer patients, survivors and the departed Wednesday with the 13th annual Angel of Hope mural painted by featured artist and breast cancer survivor Hortencia “Tenchita” Pena. For 13 years, LMC has invited...
25th Parade of Homes showcases 11 new houses
The Laredo Builders Association celebrated the 25th anniversary of the annual Parade of Homes this year as it showed off 11 properties throughout the city from Oct. 14-16. There were nine builders featured in the event with two homes each from ARIVA Homes and SKG Homes and one each from Armadillo Homes, B&B Homes, Paisano Homes, QS Designs, RE Signature Homes, SN Design & Build, and WestWind Homes. They were nine subdivisions with homes located in Covey at Antlers Crossing, Cuatros Vientos Sur, D&J Alexander, El Eden, Lago Del Valle, Lomas Del Sur, Midtown, Royal Oaks, and Villas San Agustin.
'We cannot do it alone': Laredo updates search for 2nd water source
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A status report was provided to City Council regarding a feasibility study and finding a secondary potable water source Monday night. According to Interim City Manager Rosario Cabello, information has been submitted to state representatives for legislative language of...
Laredo ends contract with Uni-Trade Stadium operator
The City of Laredo ended its contract immediately with STX Venue Management – a company hired to manage Uni-Trade Stadium – this week. The decision comes weeks after the council decided to not renew its contract with the Tecolotes Dos Laredos. With the decision comes questions about the...
$3M announced for project to alleviate Mines Road traffic
City officials and private landowners gathered around Rep. Henry Cuellar as he announced a $3 million earmark for the Vallecillo Road project that has been said to be one of multiple road projects to alleviate traffic on Mines Road. The Vallecillo Road project is approximately 2.75 miles connecting FM-1472 and...
Photos: Laredo PD seeks information after city parks vandalized
The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance after several vandalism incidents at local parks in the Gateway City. LPD shared photos of the incidents via social media early Tuesday morning. The photos show vandalism, specifically graffiti, on the walls of a restroom and a hand dryer located...
Laredo Astroworld victim's family reflects on loss, upcoming trial
Laredo's Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena, who was just 23 years old when he died, was one of the 10 who died after being crushed during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5, 2021. Both Maria De Los Angeles Pena and Jennifer Pena -- Rudy's mother and sister,...
Nearly $200K in marijuana seized after failed smuggling attempt
Four bundles of marijuana worth nearly $200,000 were discovered in Laredo after a failed smuggling attempt. The USBP announced the seizure on Thursday. It said that the four bundles had a weight of 243 pounds with an estimated street value of $194,480. The incident occurred on Wednesday. The USBP said...
Police: Drunk driver spat on two LPD officers
A suspected drunk driver spat on two Laredo police officers while being arrested, authorities said. Sergio Adan Treviño, 30, was arrested on the charges of driving while intoxicated with a third or more convictions, resisting arrest and two counts of harassment of a public servant. The case dates back...
