Sunny and Warm for your Feel Good Friday
We lost the gloomy skies that we have been seeing yesterday, seeing plenty of sunshine for much of the day. We also saw our temperatures trying to start warming on up. So for for your Feel Good Friday expect to see very pleasant weather, with plenty of sunshine and our High temperatures finally back on up to normal.
Upcoming holiday décor sale will help special needs kittens to get medical care
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you’d like to update your holiday décor and help some homeless kittens at the same time, mark your calendar for Friday, Oct. 28. CatStrayShun, the organization that provides all the care for cats at the Belmont County Animal Shelter, is holding a “special needs fundraiser.”
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
West Virginia home without full electricity, backed-up toilet, 2 charged with child neglect
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Happy 100th Birthday, Jeri Carpenter!
SHADYSIDE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday. Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her. Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left...
Reopening date set for bridge that was closed for 5 years
A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for five years.
West Texas wind doesn’t worry West Virginia
WVU OC and QB won't let stiff Lubbock wind be an excuse ahead of Saturday matchup with Texas Tech. Late sports broadcaster John Facenda recorded the famous phrase, “The Autumn wind is a Raider poem,” ahead of the 1974 Oakland Raiders season. If Facenda were cutting a promo...
Cameron Middle School students inspired by a book volunteer in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action. An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Quick Hits: Neal Brown frustrated with his team as “roller coaster” season continues
Mountaineer head coach calls team's performance "As bad as we can possibly play the game of football." As Neal Brown said, there wasn’t much to say following West Virginia’s lopsided road loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Mountaineers suffered their most-lopsided loss since 2019, and gave up...
Sobriety checkpoint announced in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase...
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
WVU aims for two straight in Texas Tech road trip
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia kicks off the second half of the 2022 campaign with a road trip as the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) square off against Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2). Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1.
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
WVU men’s soccer caps home slate with Senior Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State on Sunday, Oct. 23. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. The match was moved up from its originally scheduled start time of 7 p.m.
Late equalizer helps WVU earn draw at OSU
A late equalizer from senior defender Gabrielle Robinson helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earn a 1-1 draw with Oklahoma State at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Thursday night. West Virginia (5-4-7, 2-1-4 Big 12) trailed with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game,...
