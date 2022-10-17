ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTRF

Sunny and Warm for your Feel Good Friday

We lost the gloomy skies that we have been seeing yesterday, seeing plenty of sunshine for much of the day. We also saw our temperatures trying to start warming on up. So for for your Feel Good Friday expect to see very pleasant weather, with plenty of sunshine and our High temperatures finally back on up to normal.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Happy 100th Birthday, Jeri Carpenter!

SHADYSIDE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday. Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her. Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF

West Texas wind doesn’t worry West Virginia

WVU OC and QB won't let stiff Lubbock wind be an excuse ahead of Saturday matchup with Texas Tech. Late sports broadcaster John Facenda recorded the famous phrase, “The Autumn wind is a Raider poem,” ahead of the 1974 Oakland Raiders season. If Facenda were cutting a promo...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Cameron Middle School students inspired by a book volunteer in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action. An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint announced in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF

WVU aims for two straight in Texas Tech road trip

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia kicks off the second half of the 2022 campaign with a road trip as the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) square off against Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2). Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1.
LUBBOCK, TX
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTRF

WVU men’s soccer caps home slate with Senior Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State on Sunday, Oct. 23. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. The match was moved up from its originally scheduled start time of 7 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Late equalizer helps WVU earn draw at OSU

A late equalizer from senior defender Gabrielle Robinson helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earn a 1-1 draw with Oklahoma State at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Thursday night. West Virginia (5-4-7, 2-1-4 Big 12) trailed with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game,...
MORGANTOWN, WV

