Fort Morgan Times
UNC sweeps Eastern Washington in strong victory; Gibbs logs career high
Get out the brooms, because the University of Northern Colorado (12-8, 6-3 Big Sky) picked up another sweep, and just about any positive adjective that comes to mind describes the performance: fearless, excellent, commanding, powerful, impressive. UNC defeated Eastern Washington (8-12, 3-5 Big Sky) in three sets and with the...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado falls to Weber State, 1-0, in Ogden after late goal
UNC (4-10-3, 0-6-1 Big Sky) lost to Weber State (4-11, 3-4 Big Sky), 1-0, in the final minutes of the game. Both teams were picked to finish at the top of the conference but have struggled the entire season. The Bears had multiple scoring opportunities throughout the match and could...
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado fails to capitalize on opportunities in every phase
The University of Northern Colorado (2-6, 1-4 Big Sky) lost to UC Davis (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 58-10, in one of the worst games this season. The loss continued the Bears’ losing streak. This was also the third out of the last four games that the Bears have given up at least 55 points.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC swim and dive defeats Wyoming, 197-103, for second straight win
For the second consecutive season, the University of Northern Colorado swim and dive team beat Wyoming. UNC nearly doubled the Cowgirls’ points, out-scoring the northern neighbors, 197-103. This was the third time in program history that Northern Colorado has beaten Wyoming. It is now 3-3 since 2017. The Bears,...
Fort Morgan Times
What the Bears said after the Northern Colorado 58-10 loss against UC Davis
The University of Northern Colorado (2-6, 1-4 Big Sky) fell to UC Davis (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 58-10, in a lopsided loss that was marred by missed opportunities. UNC had a statistically similar game against the Aggies, putting up numbers that should’ve indicated a closer ball game. It struggled to finish drives once again and generally did not rise to the level of UC Davis.
Fort Morgan Times
McCaffrey says UNC’s effort not a problem in UC Davis’ run-away victory
UNC (2-6, 1-4 Big Sky) fell to UC Davis (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 58-10, despite several categories on the stat line being better than their averages this year and compared to the matchup a year ago. Unfortunately, the result was nothing new and the Bears suffered a painful loss to...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC’s record-breaking track star Mpigachai taking skills to cross country course
There’s something, almost a calming effect, about running cross country instead of track. The courses are wide-open outdoor spaces, and it’s an opportunity to just go. University of Northern Colorado sophomore distance runner Regina Mpigachai, from Tanzania, is experiencing that for the first time this season. When she...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado sweeps Idaho after well-rounded hitting; Reines’ career high
UNC (11-8, 5-3 Big Sky) beat Idaho (3-16, 0-7 Big Sky) at home on Thursday in a mostly Bear-dominated match (25-15, 25-21, 25-16). The Bears bookended the game with two commanding set victories. The Bears hit .376 overall and surpassed the .425 mark in the first and last sets. They hit a total of 50 kills and just 12 errors behind a well-rounded performance.
Fort Morgan Times
Predictions for game day: UNC has chance to finish with edge over UC Davis
The University of Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) is hosting UC Davis (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) on Saturday, and it is expected to be a tough matchup for both teams. UC Davis leads the series overall and in Greeley, but a lot is at stake for the Bears, including the possibility to finish at or above .500.
